A collective of former Pakistan cricketing icons has publicly called upon the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to refrain from actions that could permanently damage its relationship with the International Cricket Council (ICC). This intervention comes as the board continues to weigh a potential boycott of the T20 World Cup, which is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is set to begin on February 7.

The PCB’s current stance is rooted in a desire to show solidarity with Bangladesh after their expulsion from the tournament. However, many legends view this move as an unnecessary risk that could lead to severe institutional consequences.

Warnings from the Legends

Prominent figures including Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Mohsin Khan have cautioned Chairman Mohsin Naqvi against alienating the ICC. Inzamam-Ul-Haq, the former captain who spearheaded the 2003 World Cup campaign, emphasized that a nation of Pakistan's cricketing stature must be present at the global event to contend for the trophy.

"I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events," Inzamam stated during an interview with PTI.

The Logic of the Stand-off

The proposed boycott has been criticized by former players as being strategically flawed. Given the existing "hybrid model," Pakistan is already scheduled to play its matches in Sri Lanka rather than India, including the highly anticipated fixture against India on February 15. This arrangement was made following the precedent set last year when India played their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai instead of traveling to Pakistan.

Mohsin Khan expressed significant concern over the rationale for the boycott, stating: “We have issues with India, but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka. So, on what grounds will the PCB refuse to send its team to the World Cup? It will be bad for our cricket."

Financial and Institutional Risks

The internal pressure is mounting as legal experts warn the PCB of a potential $38 million lawsuit from broadcasters should the India-Pakistan game be cancelled. Following Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday, it was announced that a final government decision would be finalized by February 2.

While some stakeholders like Najam Sethi argue that a unified stand against the ICC could force the governing body to reconsider its treatment of Bangladesh, the majority of the "Greats" believe that skipping the World Cup would only serve to isolate Pakistan and result in a devastating loss of annual ICC funding. With only days remaining until the February 2 deadline, the Pakistan cricket community remains deeply divided over whether to prioritize regional solidarity or institutional stability.