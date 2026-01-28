Mohsin Naqvi warned by Kris Srikkanth: ‘Find an excuse, don’t come to T20 World Cup 2026’

Former India World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth has issued a scathing public warning to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to “find an excuse” and keep Pakistan away from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to avoid what he described as certain on-field humiliation. Srikkanth’s comments come at a sensitive moment, with Naqvi repeatedly hinting at a possible Pakistan withdrawal while awaiting government clearance for the tournament.

This is not casual banter. It is a former India captain directly calling out the PCB chairman’s public posturing and linking it to Pakistan’s readiness to face the current Indian T20 side. In doing so, Srikkanth has turned a political uncertainty into a cricketing challenge.

Srikkanth targets Naqvi’s stance directly

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth framed his remarks squarely around Mohsin Naqvi’s repeated comments on Pakistan’s participation, suggesting the PCB chief should follow through on his own hints.

“In the last match, India scored 209 in 15 overs. In this match, they scored 150 in 10 overs. Seeing this, many teams might say ‘no, we are not coming. You can keep the cup’,” Srikkanth said.

“Hey Pakistan, don’t come. Your man Mohsin Naqvi has been talking about it — don’t come. You will be thrashed. A six hit in Colombo will land in Madras. Beware. The best option is to stay away. Find an excuse and don’t come. These boys will thrash them hard. This will send an alarming signal to every cricket team in the world. This kind of hitting in T20 cricket — I have never seen anything like it.”

The emphasis was unmistakable. Srikkanth did not address Pakistan’s players or tactics. His message was aimed squarely at the decision-maker.

Why India’s batting strengthens Srikkanth’s argument

Srikkanth’s warning was backed by recent evidence rather than rhetoric. India’s T20 surge has given weight to his challenge to Naqvi.

154 chased in just 10 overs against New Zealand in Guwahati

Second-fastest successful 150-plus chase in T20I history

Followed by a 209 chase in 15.2 overs, the fastest 200-plus chase by a full-member nation

For Srikkanth, these numbers explain why Naqvi’s talk of withdrawal should perhaps become action rather than leverage.

Naqvi still waits for government clearance

Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that Pakistan’s participation will depend entirely on government advice, a position he reiterated to players and support staff.

“We are waiting for the government's advice and whatever the government tells us to do we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi told Pakistan players and head coach Mike Hesson in a meeting in Lahore. The PCB later said players supported the board’s principled stance in backing Bangladesh following the ICC venue dispute.

Srikkanth’s statement is less about provocation and more about exposure. By publicly daring Mohsin Naqvi to act on his own rhetoric, he has reframed the debate from politics to cricketing credibility. Whether Pakistan participate or not, the warning now hangs directly over the PCB chairman, not the team.