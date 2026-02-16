Mohsin Naqvi's neck on the line after Pakistan lose to India; 'Upset' Asim Munir messages PM Shehbaz Sharif: Report

The fallout from Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 has transitioned from the cricket pitch to the highest corridors of power in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Reports indicate that Pakistan’s Field Marshal, Asim Munir, is "upset" and fuming over the team’s lackluster performance at the R. Premadasa Stadium, placing PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s career on the line.

Military Leadership Expresses Displeasure

According to a News18 report, the military leadership in Pakistan viewed the match result as more than just a sporting disappointment. Field Marshal Munir is reportedly unimpressed with the team’s preparation and the overall handling of the fixture by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Insiders suggest that the army leadership believes the team was not fully prepared for a contest of this magnitude, where the difference in quality between the two sides was described as "chalk and cheese."

Munir has reportedly conveyed his deep concerns to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary. The message highlights the PCB's perceived mishandling of cricketing matters, ranging from poor team preparation to "unnecessarily combative public statements" made by Naqvi.

The Unauthorized Reference to Rawalpindi

The scrutiny on Naqvi is not solely due to the 61-run hammering. During the initial standoff with the ICC, when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match, Naqvi struck a defiant note. When asked about potential sanctions for skipping the game, he invoked the Field Marshal’s name to suggest Pakistan would not be intimidated, stating, “Everyone knows our Field Marshal Asir Munir."

The report claims this reference was made without prior military clearance, an overreach that has not gone down well in Rawalpindi. Munir was reportedly unhappy at being drawn into an administrative cricketing matter. This unauthorized use of the army chief’s name is being viewed as a significant political overreach, leading many to believe that Naqvi may soon be replaced to ease tensions.

Public and Professional Backlash

Naqvi, who was in attendance for the match in Colombo, reportedly left the stadium midway through the second innings after witnessing Pakistan’s horrendous batting collapse. His leadership has also come under fire from former legends. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently labeled him "incompetent" and "jaahil" during a television appearance.

“Now, one guy who does not know anything has become the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman. How will the team run now? You’ve made him a superstar he can’t win a single match… The biggest crime in the world is to give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person," Akhtar remarked.

Context of the Defeat

The defeat marked India's fourth consecutive victory over Pakistan, including the 2025 Asia Cup fixtures. As Suryakumar Yadav’s side celebrated their qualification for the Super 8s, the Pakistan camp was left in a state of administrative and psychological chaos. With the team now facing a must-win game against Namibia to avoid an early exit, the internal pressure on the PCB leadership has reached an all-time high, mirroring the "darkest period" in the nation's cricketing history.