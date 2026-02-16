Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017664https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mohsin-naqvis-neck-on-the-line-after-pakistan-lose-to-india-upset-asim-munir-messages-pm-shehbaz-sharif-report-3017664.html
NewsCricketMohsin Naqvis neck on the line after Pakistan lose to India; Upset Asim Munir messages PM Shehbaz Sharif: Report
MOHSIN NAQVI FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Mohsin Naqvi's neck on the line after Pakistan lose to India; 'Upset' Asim Munir messages PM Shehbaz Sharif: Report

The scrutiny on Naqvi is not solely due to the 61-run hammering. During the initial standoff with the ICC, when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match, Naqvi struck a defiant note. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Naqvi, who was in attendance for the match in Colombo, reportedly left the stadium midway through the second innings after witnessing Pakistan’s horrendous batting collapse.
  • Insiders suggest that the army leadership believes the team was not fully prepared for a contest of this magnitude, where the difference in quality between the two sides was described as "chalk and cheese."
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mohsin Naqvi's neck on the line after Pakistan lose to India; 'Upset' Asim Munir messages PM Shehbaz Sharif: ReportCredits - Twitter

The fallout from Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 has transitioned from the cricket pitch to the highest corridors of power in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Reports indicate that Pakistan’s Field Marshal, Asim Munir, is "upset" and fuming over the team’s lackluster performance at the R. Premadasa Stadium, placing PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s career on the line.

Military Leadership Expresses Displeasure

According to a News18 report, the military leadership in Pakistan viewed the match result as more than just a sporting disappointment. Field Marshal Munir is reportedly unimpressed with the team’s preparation and the overall handling of the fixture by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Insiders suggest that the army leadership believes the team was not fully prepared for a contest of this magnitude, where the difference in quality between the two sides was described as "chalk and cheese."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Munir has reportedly conveyed his deep concerns to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary. The message highlights the PCB's perceived mishandling of cricketing matters, ranging from poor team preparation to "unnecessarily combative public statements" made by Naqvi.

The Unauthorized Reference to Rawalpindi

The scrutiny on Naqvi is not solely due to the 61-run hammering. During the initial standoff with the ICC, when Pakistan threatened to boycott the match, Naqvi struck a defiant note. When asked about potential sanctions for skipping the game, he invoked the Field Marshal’s name to suggest Pakistan would not be intimidated, stating, “Everyone knows our Field Marshal Asir Munir."

The report claims this reference was made without prior military clearance, an overreach that has not gone down well in Rawalpindi. Munir was reportedly unhappy at being drawn into an administrative cricketing matter. This unauthorized use of the army chief’s name is being viewed as a significant political overreach, leading many to believe that Naqvi may soon be replaced to ease tensions.

Public and Professional Backlash

Naqvi, who was in attendance for the match in Colombo, reportedly left the stadium midway through the second innings after witnessing Pakistan’s horrendous batting collapse. His leadership has also come under fire from former legends. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently labeled him "incompetent" and "jaahil" during a television appearance.

“Now, one guy who does not know anything has become the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman. How will the team run now? You’ve made him a superstar  he can’t win a single match… The biggest crime in the world is to give a big job to an incompetent and ignorant person," Akhtar remarked.

Context of the Defeat

The defeat marked India's fourth consecutive victory over Pakistan, including the 2025 Asia Cup fixtures. As Suryakumar Yadav’s side celebrated their qualification for the Super 8s, the Pakistan camp was left in a state of administrative and psychological chaos. With the team now facing a must-win game against Namibia to avoid an early exit, the internal pressure on the PCB leadership has reached an all-time high, mirroring the "darkest period" in the nation's cricketing history.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Supreme Court
'Maybe we're old-fashioned...': SC on physical relationship before marriage
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court bars Ilaiyaraaja from licensing songs in copyright suit filed
Latest Malayalam releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT releases on Netflix, ZEE5 and others
Donald Trump
How Trump turned presidential pardons into a political weapon | Explained
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan; Surya to Babar
Department of Commerce
India's Chief Negotiator will lead delegation to US to finalise trade deal
assam cm himanta biswa sarma
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea against Assam CM over 'Miya' remark
RBI Assistant
RBI Assistant 2026 Notification released for 650 Posts: Apply online at rbi.or
Suryakumar Yadav Varun Chakravarthy Har Har Mahadev
Suryakumar & Varun dedicate Pakistan win to Lord Shiva; 3-word post goes viral
India trade deficit
Exports, imports rise in January; India trade deficit nearly doubles