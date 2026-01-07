The growing standoff between Bangladesh and India over match venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has now drawn Pakistan into the equation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), under chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has publicly extended its support to Bangladesh amid the ongoing controversy. Bangladesh had formally approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking to have its World Cup fixtures moved away from India, with Sri Lanka proposed as the preferred alternative venue. In response, the PCB has openly endorsed the idea of a hybrid hosting model for Bangladesh’s matches.

According to sources, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has backed the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s preference to play its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka, a move that could potentially result in logistical and financial losses for India.

Bangladesh Requests Matches Be Shifted Out of India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) submitted an official request to the ICC asking that all of its matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 be relocated outside India. The board cited security concerns and sought assurances for the safety of its players and support staff during the tournament.

Bangladesh’s entire group-stage schedule is currently slated to be played in India.

KKR–Mustafizur Rahman Episode Sparks Tensions

The controversy traces back to reports that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Rahman had been picked by KKR during the IPL 2025 mini-auction, but was later released amid mounting pressure and security-related concerns.

Socio-Political Backdrop Behind Bangladesh’s Stand

The issue intensified following socio-political unrest in Bangladesh after the mob lynching of a Hindu resident by Muslim activists, an incident that sparked outrage across Indian social media platforms.

A section of Indian users targeted KKR for signing Rahman, with calls for his removal gaining traction online. Reports also suggested that religious leaders threatened pitch invasions during IPL 2026 matches if Rahman featured in the tournament.

Amid escalating rhetoric and potential unrest, the BCCI opted to have Rahman released from the KKR squad as a precautionary measure.

BCB Flags Security Risks, Files Formal Protest

Angered by the development, the BCB lodged a formal protest with the ICC, arguing that the prevailing atmosphere could pose serious security risks to the Bangladesh national team during the T20 World Cup.

The board maintained that rising tensions and public sentiment could compromise player safety if matches were held in India.

Pakistan Extends Solidarity, Ready to Raise Issue with ICC

The PCB, led by Mohsin Naqvi, has thrown its weight behind Bangladesh and indicated it is willing to take up the matter with the ICC if required.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also weighed in, stressing that the ICC must act as a neutral global governing body and ensure that no single nation dominates decision-making. Afridi advocated relocating Bangladesh’s matches to a neutral venue to preserve fairness and ensure all teams feel secure.

ICC Yet to Respond as Logistical Challenges Loom

As of now, the ICC has not issued an official response to Bangladesh’s request. Introducing a hybrid hosting model or relocating fixtures at this stage appears logistically complex and unlikely, given the tournament timeline.

However, if the ICC does approve venue changes, the BCCI would face severe scheduling pressure, with the T20 World Cup 2026 opener scheduled for February 7, 2026.