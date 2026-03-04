Mohsin Naqvi's Pakistan's Overhaul Mode After T20 WC exit: 2017 CT Winner becomes first major appointment as head coach; Know details

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is reportedly the frontrunner to be named the next head coach of the Pakistan Test team. The position has remained unoccupied for the last five months, with Azhar Mahmood recently filling the void as an interim head coach during the home series against South Africa.

Success in Mentorship

According to a report from Geo News, Sarfaraz is currently stationed in the UAE with the Pakistan Shaheens for a white ball series against the England Lions. His transition to the senior Test role is expected to coincide with Pakistan’s upcoming series against Bangladesh in May.

Sarfaraz significantly bolstered his candidacy following his successful stint as a mentor for the Under 19 squad, which secured the Asia Cup title. During that event, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly met by supporters who advocated for the veteran wicketkeeper's appointment to the senior coaching staff. The formal confirmation of this leadership change is anticipated in the near future.

Test Championship Objectives

Pakistan currently occupies the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings after their draw against South Africa in October. The team is scheduled to resume their campaign with a two match Test series against Bangladesh, commencing on May 8.

A Distinguished Career Profile

Sarfaraz Ahmed brings a wealth of experience to the dressing room, having represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches. Throughout his red ball career, he amassed 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 half centuries. Out of the 13 Tests he captained, he secured four victories, highlighted by a historic win at Lord’s against England in 2018. His last appearance in the format was against Australia at Perth in 2023.

In the limited overs arena, his record is equally notable:

ODIs: 117 appearances, 2,315 runs, two centuries, and 11 fifties.

T20Is: 61 appearances, 818 runs.

As a captain, Sarfaraz is most celebrated for guiding Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title. He also led the national side during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where the team narrowly missed the semi finals despite winning five of their nine fixtures. In the shortest format, he maintains an impressive captaincy win rate of 78.37 percent.