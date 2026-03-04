Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023562https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mohsin-naqvis-pakistans-overhaul-mode-after-t20-wc-exit-2017-ct-winner-sarfaraz-ahmed-becomes-first-major-appointment-as-test-head-coach-report-3023562.html
NewsCricketMohsin Naqvi's Pakistan's Overhaul Mode After T20 WC exit: 2017 CT Winner becomes first major appointment as head coach; Know details
SARFARAZ AHMED PAKISTAN TEST HEAD COACH

Mohsin Naqvi's Pakistan's Overhaul Mode After T20 WC exit: 2017 CT Winner becomes first major appointment as head coach; Know details

According to a report from Geo News, Sarfaraz is currently stationed in the UAE with the Pakistan Shaheens for a white ball series against the England Lions.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As a captain, Sarfaraz is most celebrated for guiding Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.
  • Pakistan currently occupies the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings after their draw against South Africa in October.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mohsin Naqvi's Pakistan's Overhaul Mode After T20 WC exit: 2017 CT Winner becomes first major appointment as head coach; Know detailsCredits - Twitter

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is reportedly the frontrunner to be named the next head coach of the Pakistan Test team. The position has remained unoccupied for the last five months, with Azhar Mahmood recently filling the void as an interim head coach during the home series against South Africa.

Success in Mentorship

According to a report from Geo News, Sarfaraz is currently stationed in the UAE with the Pakistan Shaheens for a white ball series against the England Lions. His transition to the senior Test role is expected to coincide with Pakistan’s upcoming series against Bangladesh in May.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sarfaraz significantly bolstered his candidacy following his successful stint as a mentor for the Under 19 squad, which secured the Asia Cup title. During that event, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly met by supporters who advocated for the veteran wicketkeeper's appointment to the senior coaching staff. The formal confirmation of this leadership change is anticipated in the near future.

Test Championship Objectives

Pakistan currently occupies the fifth position in the World Test Championship standings after their draw against South Africa in October. The team is scheduled to resume their campaign with a two match Test series against Bangladesh, commencing on May 8.

A Distinguished Career Profile

Sarfaraz Ahmed brings a wealth of experience to the dressing room, having represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches. Throughout his red ball career, he amassed 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 half centuries. Out of the 13 Tests he captained, he secured four victories, highlighted by a historic win at Lord’s against England in 2018. His last appearance in the format was against Australia at Perth in 2023.

In the limited overs arena, his record is equally notable:

ODIs: 117 appearances, 2,315 runs, two centuries, and 11 fifties.

T20Is: 61 appearances, 818 runs.

As a captain, Sarfaraz is most celebrated for guiding Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title. He also led the national side during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where the team narrowly missed the semi finals despite winning five of their nine fixtures. In the shortest format, he maintains an impressive captaincy win rate of 78.37 percent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump vs Pakistan
Trump vs Pakistan: Karachi firing, Bagram strike spark US-Pakistan tensions
Technology
Cybersecurity firm flags fake 'Red Alert' app spreading via SMS spoofing
Simpsons
FACT CHECK: Is the viral Simpsons Trump death video real? The truth behind it
US wars since 2001
Kabul to Baghdad: How many countries has US bombed since 2001 & at what cost?
Qatar gas export to India
Massive 40% supply cut to send electricity, food prices skyrocketing in India
india women’s cricket team
India Women’s Cricket Team Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year 2026
Sam Curran wants to silent Wankhede
'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in SF
Iran Air passenger aircraft
Iran Air passenger jet destroyed in Bushehr Airport strike: Report
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda Condemn Inappropriate Photos
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR & Others - Pics