NewsCricketMohsin Naqvis PCB accuses ICC of Double standards, plans Black Armband protest during T20 WC 2026, 3 Other options on table Too: Report
PCB PLANS BLACK ARMBAND PROTEST

Mohsin Naqvi's PCB accuses ICC of Double standards, plans 'Black Armband' protest during T20 WC 2026, 3 Other options on table Too: Report

Mohsin Naqvi has been vocal in his criticism, accusing the ICC of maintaining “double standards.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The PCB maintains that Bangladesh’s exclusion is a significant blow to the sport and that their security concerns should have been addressed.
  • The PCB remains the solitary ICC member to publicly champion the concerns of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Mohsin Naqvi's PCB accuses ICC of Double standards, plans 'Black Armband' protest during T20 WC 2026, 3 Other options on table Too: ReportCredits - TWITTER ( Pakistan Aims To Wear Black armbands as protest against ICC))

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing to dispatch a second formal letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). This communication is expected to express profound dissatisfaction regarding the expulsion of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup and the perceived mismanagement of the situation by the global governing body.

A Symbolic Protest

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, the PCB intends to formally notify the ICC of its plan to stage a symbolic protest should the Pakistan team ultimately participate in the tournament. Sources informed the publication that “Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup.”

Pending necessary clearances, the national squad is expected to wear black armbands during their World Cup fixtures. This gesture serves as a mark of protest against the ICC’s recent rulings.

Standing Alone in Support

The PCB remains the solitary ICC member to publicly champion the concerns of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Earlier this month, the PCB sent an initial letter to the ICC, with copies provided to all other member boards. In that correspondence, the PCB supported Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India due to security apprehensions and even offered to host Bangladesh's group stage matches in Pakistan.

High Level Deliberations

As the board awaits a final verdict from the Pakistan government regarding tournament participation, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has engaged in extensive discussions with the Prime Minister. The options currently on the table include:

A total boycott of the T20 World Cup.

Forfeiting the specific high profile match against India.

Participating while wearing black armbands in protest.

Dedicating any tournament victories to the supporters of Bangladesh cricket.

A definitive decision from the government is anticipated this coming Monday.

Accusations of Inconsistency

Mohsin Naqvi has been vocal in his criticism, accusing the ICC of maintaining “double standards.” He pointed to the governing body’s previous decision to accommodate India by moving their Champions Trophy matches to Dubai after India cited security reasons for not traveling to Pakistan.

“You can’t have double standards,” Naqvi stated. “You can’t say for one country they can do whatever they want, and for others to do the complete opposite. That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear that an injustice has been done to Bangladesh. They should play in the World Cup — they are a major stakeholder in cricket.”

The PCB maintains that Bangladesh’s exclusion is a significant blow to the sport and that their security concerns should have been addressed with the same weight as those of other major cricketing nations.

