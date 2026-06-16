/Mohsin Naqvi's PCB turns to former captains to close gap with India; Radical overhaul explained

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi plans to expand the cricket advisory panel by adding more former Pakistan players, believing greater cricketing expertise will lead to better decisions and improved results.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is stepping up his efforts to bring more former cricketers into the heart of the board's decision making structure, with the move designed to inject greater cricketing expertise into key administrative processes and ultimately strengthen the national game.
Addressing the media in Lahore, Naqvi outlined his intention to expand the PCB's advisory panel by bringing in three to four additional former international players. The panel already features former Pakistan captains Misbah ul Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, and reports have indicated that former skippers Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez have also been approached to take up advisory positions.
Naqvi made his philosophy on the matter abundantly clear, stressing that cricketing decisions must be made by those who truly understand the game.
"I am meeting some former players in this regard, as I believe that cricket related matters should be decided by those with extensive knowledge of the game," he said.
He further elaborated that he envisions the advisory group holding meaningful authority over a wide range of issues, spanning national team affairs, domestic cricket structure and leadership appointments.
"I want these cricket minds to take calls on cricketing matters pertaining to the national teams, cricket issues, and domestic cricket," he added.
Naqvi Looking For Better Decision Making
Naqvi has consistently maintained that his own role is best suited to ensuring the financial and administrative health of the PCB, while matters of a cricketing nature ought to be left in the hands of those with direct playing experience. He made clear that decisions around captaincy and broader cricket policy would increasingly be shaped by the former players sitting on the expanded advisory panel.
"We are in contact with many cricketers. When there are six or seven people instead of three, better decisions will naturally be made," he stated.
"I can offer suggestions, but there will be occasions when they are not followed. I have to trust them," he added.
The initiative comes at a time when Pakistan cricket has been searching for greater consistency following a prolonged period of frequent changes in coaching setups and selection structures. Naqvi has already demonstrated a genuine willingness to involve former players in meaningful roles, having appointed ex-captain Waqar Younis as an advisor and consulted a broad range of former internationals on cricketing matters.
Through the expansion of the advisory panel, the PCB chairman aims to build a more structured and expertise driven system, one in which former players occupy a central position in determining the future course of Pakistan cricket.
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