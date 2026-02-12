Mohsin Naqvi's U Turn, Shehbaz Sharif Humiliated: Full story of How India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 fixture was saved amidst diplomatic tensions

Following a ten-day standoff that threatened to derail the global cricket economy, the highly anticipated Group A fixture between India and Pakistan is officially back on track. Earlier this week, the Government of Pakistan reversed its previous boycott stance, granting Salman Ali Agha’s squad permission to face India on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This breakthrough followed intense tripartite negotiations between the ICC, the PCB, and the BCB.

The Architect of the Deal

The resolution was the result of a high-stakes meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore involving a two-member ICC delegation: Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Associate Members' representative Mubashir Usmani. Sources indicate that Usmani, who also serves as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) general secretary, was the central figure in diffusing the crisis.

"Mubashir played a pivotal role in ensuring that all stakeholders, namely the ICC, PCB and the BCB, reach consensus and amicably resolve the dispute that had threatened to disrupt not only the ongoing World Cup but the future of the ICC events," a source told The Hindustan Times Digital. "He was instrumental in resolving the crisis that began a few days ago after Pakistan’s pullout from their match against India."

Breaking the Monday Deadlock

While public reports suggested the matter was settled by February 8, internal records show that a significant impasse emerged as late as Monday evening, February 9. The deadlock concerned specific components of the ICC’s proposed solution, particularly regarding the financial distribution model and future hosting rights.

"Even till the very end, Mubashir remained an important figure in the resolution of the crisis, as a deadlock had emerged as late as Monday evening around some of the key components of the ICC solution," the source added. This intervention protected the ICC funding model, which serves both Full and Associate Members.

The Path of the Protest

The crisis began when the PCB, led by Mohsin Naqvi, chose to show solidarity with Bangladesh after the ICC rejected the BCB's request to move matches out of India. When Scotland was named as a replacement for Bangladesh, the Pakistan government escalated its protest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initially cleared the team for the tournament but explicitly prohibited the match against India, prompting the PCB to cite the "Force Majeure Clause."

The Final Compromise

The "ice-breaker" occurred when BCB President Aminul Islam traveled to Lahore at Naqvi's invitation. The subsequent meeting with the ICC delegation produced two major concessions that cleared the decks:

No Sanctions: The ICC confirmed that no penalties would be imposed on Bangladesh for their withdrawal.

Hosting Rights: An agreement was reached ensuring Bangladesh would host a major ICC event in the 2028 to 2031 cycle.

Following these assurances, the BCB formally urged the PCB to participate in the India fixture for the sake of the "cricket ecosystem." Within minutes of the BCB’s request and the ICC’s confirmation of the hosting deal, the Pakistan government issued the final NOC for the Colombo clash.