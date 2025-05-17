‘Momentum Shift Possible After Break,’ Sunil Gavaskar On how IPL 2025 Suspension Could Help DC, MI, PBKS

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might benefit teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), giving them a chance to reflect on their performances and address their shortcomings. Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room ahead of the IPL 2025 restart—with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to face reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru, Gavaskar noted that the enforced break, caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan on March 9, could impact team momentum.

Gavaskar explained that just like a batter can lose rhythm when stuck at the non-striker's end without facing many balls, the break in the tournament might disrupt the flow of teams that were doing well. On the flip side, struggling sides could use this time to regroup and improve. “This pause could work in favor of teams like DC, MI, and PBKS. They now have a window to reassess and look for solutions. The coming 8-10 days are going to be very intriguing. The league initially feels like a marathon with its 14 games, but now it’s more of a sprint, with just 2-3 matches left to push into the top four or ideally, the top two,” he said.

DC, who are currently fifth, began the season with five straight wins but have since lost four out of their last five games. MI had a strong start, losing only once in their first five matches before stringing together six consecutive victories only to be stopped by Gujarat Titans. PBKS, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent run with a loss and a no-result in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, former Indian batter and JioStar expert Suresh Raina expressed confidence in RCB finally breaking their title drought, stating the team looks "on a different level" this year. “They’ve defended totals like 150 and 136 at the Chinnaswamy, which is no easy feat. Their bowling unit has risen to the occasion, and with a new captain, they've even defeated Chennai Super Kings twice, once away and once at home. The energy in the dressing room is upbeat. These are the kind of signs you look for in a potential champion team. While MI, GT, and PBKS are also performing well, this might just be the year Virat finally lifts the trophy after 18 long years,” Raina said.