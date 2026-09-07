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Monty Desai set for Gujarat head coach role after leaving Canada, appointment expected soon

Monty Desai is in line to become Gujarat’s next head coach after recently stepping down from his role with Canada. The Gujarat Cricket Association is expected to make an official decision on his appointment within a week.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Monty Desai set for Gujarat head coach role after leaving Canada, appointment expected soon
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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