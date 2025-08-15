The changing of the guard in New Zealand men's cricket has continued as selector Sam Wells will step down from his role in order to concentrate on his 'work commitments'.

The 41-year-old Wells has filled the crucial selection position for the Kiwis' men's side for almost two years and has overseen a transition period for the team that has seen long-time coach Gary Stead depart and former skipper Tim Southee retire from Test cricket.

"Wells, a dispute resolution specialist, was made partner of Dunedin law firm Gallaway Cook Allan late last year, a responsibility that has prompted him to step down from the selection position he’s filled since September 2023," the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in statement on Friday.

During his tenure, Wells saw New Zealand register a historic 3-0 Test victory over India away from home and reach the final of the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

"Serving as selection manager for the Black Caps over the past two years has been a tremendous privilege. I’m deeply grateful to NZC for the opportunity to contribute to the national side," Wells said.

"It’s been an honour to work alongside the dedicated coaches, talented players, and committed support staff around New Zealand," he added.

Wells, a former first-class player himself, said stepping down wasn’t an easy decision to make, given his keen interest in cricket generally and, more specifically, the fortunes of the Black Caps.

"While I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down in order to prioritise my personal and professional commitments outside of cricket," he said.

"I remain a proud supporter of the BLACKCAPS and will continue to cheer the team on as they build toward future success," he added.

Meanwhile, NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said he was sad to see Wells depart but understood and respected his reasoning.

"Sam’s been instrumental in upholding the BLACKCAPS' high standards, guiding the team through transitions as key players have moved on and new talent has stepped up. He brought a true sense of rigour to the position and was exceptionally thorough in his approach to it," said Weenink.

"His keen sense of analysis and ability to challenge accepted or popular narratives meant he offered a valuable perspective. I think that served us well and, while we’re disappointed to be losing Sam, we’re very grateful for the contribution he made," he added.