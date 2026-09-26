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'More people are watching': Virender Sehwag’s blunt take On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirements

His broader point was that the audience for cricket has not disappeared with the exit of individual stars. Instead, Sehwag highlighted the changing ways in which people consume the sport.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'More people are watching': Virender Sehwag’s blunt take On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirements
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'More people are watching': Virender Sehwag’s blunt take On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirements
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