/'More people are watching': Virender Sehwag’s blunt take On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirements

The conversation around India's changing cricket landscape has once again brought the spotlight onto Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but former India opener Virender Sehwag does not believe their departures from Test cricket have reduced the game's appeal among fans. Sehwag pointed to the history of Indian cricket while discussing the argument that supporters follow the sport primarily because of individual superstars. In an interaction with News18, he drew comparisons with previous generations that witnessed the retirements of icons such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.
'Log kehte zaroor hain, unke fans kehte hain ki hum Virat Kohli ke liye cricket dekhte hain ya Rohit Sharma ke liye dekhte hain. Par aisa toh Sunil Gavaskar ke liye bhi kaha jata tha, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar ke liye bhi kaha jata tha (People do say that they watch cricket just for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. But the same thing used to be said for Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar),' Sehwag said.
His broader point was that the audience for cricket has not disappeared with the exit of individual stars. Instead, Sehwag highlighted the changing ways in which people consume the sport.
'Yet, people are still watching as much cricket as they used to before. In fact, more people are watching now because earlier it used to come on TV, but now it is available on mobile phones. It has become even easier,' he added.
Sehwag Questions Star Dependent View Of Cricket
Sehwag also recalled hearing similar reactions from supporters after his own playing career came to an end. According to the former opener, some fans had told him that they had stopped following cricket after he retired.
He said such claims should not necessarily be taken literally, arguing that the connection between supporters and the sport is bigger than any one cricketer.
'So, to say that if this player retires, we won't watch cricket anymore, maybe some of their fans won't. I have also heard people say, 'You stopped playing, so we stopped watching,' but that's not really the case. They probably still watch a little bit.
Sehwag then reinforced his argument with a statement in Hindi, suggesting that cricket's existence cannot depend entirely on the careers of its biggest names.
'Agar cricketers se hi game chal rahi hoti, toh ab tak band ho jati (If only cricketers were the ones driving the game, it would've stopped by now),' Sehwag stated.
India’s Test Era Moves Forward
Kohli and Rohit are no longer part of India's Test setup after bringing their careers in the longest format to a close. Ravichandran Ashwin has also retired from Test cricket, leaving India with a significantly changed core compared with the team that dominated much of the previous decade.
The transition has already seen Shubman Gill take over the Test captaincy. BCCI named Gill captain for the 18 member squad for the 2025 England Test series, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.
Gill remains India's Test captain while also leading the ODI side. BCCI's latest squad announcement for the 2026 home series against West Indies lists him as captain, with KL Rahul as vice captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also included in the ODI squad.
The shift has therefore created a new phase for Indian cricket, with experienced names still featuring in the limited overs setup while a different leadership group carries responsibility in Test cricket. For Sehwag, however, the central issue is not which stars are playing, but how the sport continues to reach its audience. With cricket now accessible through mobile phones alongside traditional television viewing, he believes the way fans consume the game has changed significantly.
His comments come at a time when Kohli and Rohit remain active members of India's ODI squad, ensuring that their presence in international cricket continues even after their Test careers have ended.
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