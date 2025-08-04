Morne Morkel On Siraj’s Leadership: ‘Willing To Run In All Day, That’s Why He’s Got The Numbers’

As the Oval Test hurtles towards a thrilling finish, it is Mohammed Siraj who has emerged as India’s beating heart with the ball. In a series where Jasprit Bumrah’s limited availability could have been a major setback, Siraj has not just filled the void—he’s owned the role. With 20 wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and 181.2 overs bowled—the most by any pacer across both sides—Siraj’s impact has been nothing short of monumental.

Siraj’s Attitude the X-Factor: Morkel’s Candid Praise

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, a veteran of high-pressure contests himself, didn’t mince words when crediting Siraj’s drive and determination. “He’s a natural leader. He doesn’t need to speak much—his actions do the talking,” said Morkel after the end of Day 4.

Morkel revealed that ahead of the fifth Test, there were conversations within the camp regarding Siraj’s workload. Despite being the only pacer to play all five Tests, Siraj insisted on taking the field again. “He was the first guy to say, ‘I want to play this Test match, I want to win it for the team.’ That’s what makes him special,” Morkel added.

Siraj's Spell Sets the Stage on Day 4

England, chasing 231, looked threatening with Joe Root and Harry Brook stitching a vital stand. But Siraj, undeterred by fatigue, kept probing with the old ball. His relentless energy from one end allowed Prasidh Krishna to strike at the other—sending back Duckett and Root in quick succession.

Earlier, Siraj had removed Zak Crawley with the last ball of Day 3 and then struck again on Day 4 by dismissing Ollie Pope. His wicket-taking knack, even when not directly in the wickets column, shaped the game’s narrative.

“Even if he wasn’t taking wickets at times, Siraj was creating opportunities. Bowling two-three overs extra, inspiring bowlers at the other end—those are the smart plays that win you games,” Morkel emphasized.

Leadership by Example Amid Rotation

While India rotated their pace unit throughout the series—managing workloads of Bumrah, Prasidh, and Akash Deep—Siraj remained the constant. His consistency, combined with sheer intensity, showcased why he’s not just India’s spearhead in this series, but potentially the most reliable fast bowler on the world stage today.

“He just enjoys the opportunity. You want your fast bowlers to crave the big moments. Siraj thrives under pressure, and it’s reflected in the way he’s bowled in this series,” said Morkel.

Siraj’s 20 wickets have come on testing surfaces, against a deep English batting lineup, and with the pressure of carrying India’s pace attack. He now stands not only as the series’ leading wicket-taker but as its emotional epicenter.

Final Day Beckons: Can Siraj Seal the Series?

Heading into Day 5 at The Oval, the equation is razor-thin. England need 35 runs. India require four wickets. All outcomes are possible, and once again, the onus will fall on Siraj to inspire the charge.

Given the workload—over 180 overs in five Tests—and the conditions, most fast bowlers would have taken a step back. Not Siraj.

“It's not just the numbers—it's the attitude. He’s willing to run in all day, and that’s why he’s been rewarded. It’s exactly what you want from your lead fast bowler,” Morkel concluded.

Why Siraj’s Performance Matters Beyond This Series

Siraj’s exploits in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy underline a larger evolution. From being a backup bowler on overseas tours to now being India’s go-to pacer in crunch situations, he’s embraced leadership with grit and humility. His performance in this series—particularly at The Oval—is more than just a statistical triumph; it’s a testament to resilience, commitment, and hunger.

If India manages to script a historic win on Day 5, it will have Siraj’s fingerprints all over it.