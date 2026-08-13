/Morne Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Test: 'Kookaburra ball will go soft after 25-30 overs

“Our skill is there, and the planning will be there, but the biggest challenge coming to Sri Lanka is the heat, the humidity, and the Kookaburra ball going soft a little earlier. It will go soft after 25 or 30 overs, so we have to expect that. In these conditions, it’s all about your mindset. If you’re a fast bowler, if you’re going to bowl the shortest spells, the energy you put into the ball and putting it into good areas -- you’ll always have opportunity,” Morkel said, as quoted by Cricinfo.