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Morne Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Test: 'Kookaburra ball will go soft after 25-30 overs

Morne Morkel believes the conditions in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka will test the Indian seamers' ability to adjust their plans once the ball loses its hardness.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Morne Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Test: 'Kookaburra ball will go soft after 25-30 overs
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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