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  • /Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list

Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list

Rishabh Pant leads India for most 50-plus scores in the World Test Championship, reaching 23 such scores. The wicketkeeper-batter also smashed 66 in Galle and became the first Indian to hit 100 Test sixes.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list
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