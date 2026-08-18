/Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list

Rishabh Pant has added another notable milestone to his World Test Championship record, becoming the Indian batter with the most 50-plus scores in the WTC. Pant moved to 23 scores of 50 or more in 72 innings, putting him at the top of the list for India in the World Test Championship. The milestone came during India's Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where Pant scored 66 off 69 balls in the second innings.