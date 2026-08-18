/Most 50-Plus scores for India in World Test Championship: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja lead; Shubman Gill at 4th, Virat Kohli at...; Check full list

Rishabh Pant has added another notable milestone to his World Test Championship record, becoming the Indian batter with the most 50-plus scores in the WTC. Pant moved to 23 scores of 50 or more in 72 innings, putting him at the top of the list for India in the World Test Championship. The milestone came during India's Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where Pant scored 66 off 69 balls in the second innings.
Pant also created history during the Test, becoming the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He became the fastest batter in the world to reach the landmark, achieving the feat in his 51st Test.
Pant sits ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who has recorded 23 50-plus scores in 74 innings in the World Test Championship. Yashasvi Jaiswal follows with 20 such scores from 54 innings, while Shubman Gill has 18 in 74 innings. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli complete the list of India's leading batters in this category.
Rishabh Pant - 23 in 72 innings
Ravindra Jadeja - 23 in 74 innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 20 in 54 innings
Shubman Gill - 18 in 74 innings
Rohit Sharma - 17 in 69 innings
Cheteshwar Pujara - 16 in 62 innings
KL Rahul - 16 in 63 innings
Virat Kohli - 16 in 79 innings
Pant's latest half-century has therefore pushed him clear of Jadeja at the top of the list, underlining his consistency across India's WTC campaigns.
Pant's milestone came during India's second innings in Galle. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a stroke-filled 66, while Devdutt Padikkal made 44 and KL Rahul contributed 35. India were eventually bowled out for 193, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372.
Pant's dismissal was followed by another collapse as India's lower order could not add significantly to the total.
India's bowlers then made a strong start to the defence of the target. Sri Lanka finished Day 4 at 84/4, leaving them 289 runs short of the target. Manav Suthar took two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claimed one each.
India are now six wickets away from victory, while Sri Lanka face a daunting task on Day 5 to chase down 372 and level the contest.
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