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  • /Most 50+ scores for India in ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Rahul Dravid; chases Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar; check full list

Most 50+ scores for India in ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Rahul Dravid; chases Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar; check full list

After his impressive fifty against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma overtook the legendary Rahul Dravid to claim the third spot on the elite list of Indian batters with the most 50+ scores in ODI cricket.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
Most 50+ scores for India in ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Rahul Dravid; chases Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar; check full list
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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