/Most 50+ scores for India in ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Rahul Dravid; chases Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar; check full list

Rohit Sharma, the former Indian captain, rewrote the history books yet again with his magnificent 79 off 69 balls, officially securing his 95th fifty-plus score in ODI cricket during the third match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. With this knock, Rohit overtook the legendary Rahul Dravid (94) to claim the third spot on the elite list of Indian batters with the most 50+ scores in ODI cricket.
While Rohit guided India to a clinical 3-0 series sweep alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, his individual milestone further cements his legacy as one of the finest white-ball openers of all time.
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Now sitting comfortably in third place, Rohit Sharma has his sights set on two defining titans of Indian cricket. While he has moved past Dravid, the road ahead leads to Virat Kohli and the ultimate record-holder, Sachin Tendulkar.
Most 50+ Scores for India in ODIs
Rank Player 50+ Scores (Centuries + Half-Centuries) Match Count
1. Sachin Tendulkar 145 (49 100s / 96 50s) 463
2. Virat Kohli 131 (54 100s / 77 50s) 311
3. Rohit Sharma 95 (33 100s / 62 50s) 285
4. Rahul Dravid 94 (12 100s / 82 50s) 344
5. Sourav Ganguly 93 (22 100s / 71 50s) 308
6. MS Dhoni 82 (9 100s / 73 50s) 347
7. Yuvraj Singh 66 (14 100s/52s) 301
Conversion King: Rohit stands out for turning starts into big scores more frequently than many predecessors. His record eight 150+ scores for India is unmatched.
Comparison with Legends: Dravid offered reliability in tough conditions; Kohli brings unmatched hunger and fitness; Tendulkar combined longevity with genius. Rohit blends all with flair and six-hitting prowess.
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With major ODI tournaments and bilateral series on the horizon, Rohit Sharma looks well-positioned to cross the historic 100-mark for 50+ scores.
While catching Kohli or Tendulkar will require prolonged, extraordinary form, the former Indian skipper continues to show that age is just a number when it comes to scoring big runs.
Playing XIs For IND vs AFG 1st ODI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Prince Yadav
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
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