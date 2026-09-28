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Most International centuries: Sachin Tendulkar leads, Virat Kohli strengthens no.2 spot after stunning West Indies ton; Check full list

Virat Kohli’s stunning 139* against West Indies took his international century tally to 86, keeping him second only to Sachin Tendulkar. With Tendulkar leading the list with 100 international centuries, Kohli’s latest ton further strengthened his place among the game’s most prolific century-makers.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Most International centuries: Sachin Tendulkar leads, Virat Kohli strengthens no.2 spot after stunning West Indies ton; Check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Most International centuries: Sachin Tendulkar leads, Virat Kohli strengthens no.2 spot after stunning West Indies ton; Check full list
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