/Most International centuries: Sachin Tendulkar leads, Virat Kohli strengthens no.2 spot after stunning West Indies ton; Check full list

Virat Kohli added another landmark to his illustrious international career on Sunday, September 27, smashing an unbeaten 139 against the West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. The century was Kohli’s 55th in ODI cricket and 86th international hundred, moving him closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.
The 37-year-old also became only the second batter after Tendulkar to cross 15,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone during his 88-ball knock. India went on to defeat the West Indies by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
With his latest hundred, Kohli now has 86 international centuries, comprising 30 Test hundreds, 55 ODI tons and one T20I century. Tendulkar remains the only batter to have reached 100 international centuries, with 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI centuries.
Player International Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar 100
Virat Kohli 86
Ricky Ponting 71
Kumar Sangakkara 63
Jacques Kallis 62
Joe Root 61
Hashim Amla 55
Mahela Jayawardene 54
Kohli's latest century has extended his lead over the other active and retired batters in the list, while Tendulkar's 100 remains the benchmark.
Kohli reached his hundred in 74 balls against the West Indies, making it the third-fastest ODI century of his career. His fastest ODI hundred came off 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur in 2013, followed by a 61-ball hundred against the same opposition in Nagpur later that year.
He eventually finished unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes. His knock came in India's successful chase of West Indies' 295/7, with Shubman Gill also scoring a century.
The Thiruvananthapuram hundred was Kohli's 55th in ODIs, extending his record for most ODI centuries. Tendulkar is second on the list with 49 ODI hundreds.
It was also Kohli's 10th ODI century against the West Indies, taking him level with his 10 ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka. He is the first batter to score 10 ODI centuries against two different opponents.
Interestingly, Kohli's 10th ODI century against Sri Lanka also came at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, when he scored an unbeaten 166 in 2023.
The century also came alongside another major milestone. Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the mark in his 303rd ODI innings.
Tendulkar remains the leading ODI run-scorer with 18,426 runs, while Kohli's latest innings took him to exactly 15,000.
West Indies posted 295/7 after Justin Greaves scored 101, while John Campbell contributed 62. Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in restricting the visitors, finishing with 4/40.
India then chased down the target in 41.4 overs, with Gill scoring 110 and Kohli remaining unbeaten on 139. The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Kohli's latest hundred therefore added another chapter to his international century record while also taking him to 15,000 ODI runs. With 86 international centuries, he is now 14 hundreds short of Tendulkar's landmark tally of 100.
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