Most Runs In Test Cricket History: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis; Check Full List Of Batters

England batter Joe Root on Friday scripted history after surpassing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become third highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. He achieved the massive feat on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Root came into the Manchester Test needing 30 runs to surpass Dravid (13288) and 31 to edge past Kallis (13289) and he successfully achieved the milestone in the 58th over of England’s first innings.

The 34-year-old Root, who has been in fantastic form in the last few years, is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921) and Ricky Ponting (13378) on the all-time list. Since both Ponting and Tendulkar have retired from international cricket a long time ago, Root has a golden opportunity to become the leading run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

Most Runs In Test Cricket History

15921 - Sachin Tendulkar (329 inns)

13378 - Ricky Ponting (287 inns)

13290* - Joe Root (286 inns)

13289 - Jacques Kallis (280 inns)

13288 - Rahul Dravid (286 inns)

12472 - Alastair Cook (291 inns)

12,400 - Kumar Sangakkara (233 inns)

11,953 - Brian Lara (232 inns)

11867 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (280 inns)

11814 - Mahela Jayawardene (252 inns)

Ricky Ponting Tips Joe Root To Overtake His Test Tally

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Joe Root can overtake his run tally in Test cricket on Day 3 of the ongoing Manchester Test.

"If he keeps going on like this, that could very well happen today. It’s a great day for batting and what a remarkable career it's been for Joe. How he's transformed from someone that couldn't go on past fifty to hundreds. Now it seems like every time he gets to fifty, you just mark him down for a hundred, or a big hundred," Ponting told Sky Sports ahead of the third day’s play at Old Trafford.

"Just looking at some of the numbers, 37 Test match hundreds, 13000 runs, what an amazing career to-date," he added.

Ponting also added that there is more to come from Root, and that the England talisman can also overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time run scorer in the format.

"There's still a fair bit to go. What is he, 35? Doesn't look like his passion for the game is going anywhere," he said.

"His run-scoring passion has probably gone up over the years. Can he chase down Sachin? Let's see. He might as well do that," he added.

England are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match ICC World Test Championship series.