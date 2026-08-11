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Most runs in World Test Championship 2025-27: Joe Root leads, Shubman Gill 3rd; KL Rahul at...; Check top 10 list

Joe Root leads the ICC WTC 2025-27 run-scoring charts, with Shubman Gill occupying third place. KL Rahul is sixth, while England dominate the top two spots with Root and Harry Brook.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Most runs in World Test Championship 2025-27: Joe Root leads, Shubman Gill 3rd; KL Rahul at...; Check top 10 list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Most runs in World Test Championship 2025-27: Joe Root leads, Shubman Gill 3rd; KL Rahul at...; Check top 10 list
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