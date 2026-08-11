/Most runs in World Test Championship 2025-27: Joe Root leads, Shubman Gill 3rd; KL Rahul at...; Check top 10 list

The ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 has already produced a string of eye-catching batting performances, with some of the biggest names in Test cricket dominating the run-scoring charts.
England's Joe Root currently sits at the top, while teammate Harry Brook occupies second place. India's Shubman Gill is the highest-ranked Indian batter in the top three, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also featuring among the leading run-getters.
Root has been the leading run-scorer in the current cycle, amassing 1,108 runs from 13 matches and 25 innings at an average of 48.17. Harry Brook is not far behind. The England batter has collected 1,056 runs in 13 matches, averaging 44.00. The England duo occupy the top two spots, underlining their consistency across the ongoing WTC cycle.
While Gill sits third in terms of total runs, his batting average is arguably the standout number. The India captain has scored 950 runs in eight matches at an average of 79.16, putting him well ahead of the other top run-scorers in terms of average.
Gill's numbers were boosted by his exceptional 2025 England tour, where he amassed 754 runs in 10 innings. His England series also saw him create multiple records. Gill became the first batter to score five centuries in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, with four of those hundreds coming during the England tour.
He also smashed 269 in Birmingham, the highest individual score by an Indian batter in WTC history and the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests.
England's Ben Duckett occupies fourth place with 910 runs from 13 matches, while Australia's Travis Head is fifth with 853 runs from eight matches at an average of 53.31.
India's KL Rahul follows closely behind Head. The opener has scored 796 runs in nine matches at an average of 48.47.
Rahul was also part of a significant Indian batting achievement during the 2025 England series. He, Gill and Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian trio to score at least 500 runs each in a bilateral Test series.
West Indies have two batters inside the top 10. Shai Hope has accumulated 792 runs in 11 matches, averaging 48.91, while Justin Greaves has scored 775 runs in 12 matches at an average of 50.52.
Greaves has also produced one of the cycle's memorable knocks, becoming the seventh batter to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test after making an unbeaten 202 against New Zealand in Christchurch.
England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith is ninth on the list with 746 runs from 12 matches. His average of 74.89 is the second-highest among the top 10 run-scorers. Smith's unbeaten 184 against India in Birmingham is also the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in the current WTC cycle. Ravindra Jadeja rounds off the top 10 with 725 runs from nine matches, maintaining an average of 72.50.
Joe Root (England) - 1,108 runs, 13 matches, average 48.17
Harry Brook (England) - 1,056 runs, 13 matches, average 44.00
Shubman Gill (India) - 950 runs, 8 matches, average 79.16
Ben Duckett (England) - 910 runs, 13 matches, average 36.40
Travis Head (Australia) - 853 runs, 8 matches, average 53.31
KL Rahul (India) - 796 runs, 9 matches, average 48.47
Shai Hope (West Indies) - 792 runs, 11 matches, average 48.91
Justin Greaves (West Indies) - 775 runs, 12 matches, average 50.52
Jamie Smith (England) - 746 runs, 12 matches, average 74.89
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 725 runs, 9 matches, average 72.50
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