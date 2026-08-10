/Most sixes in World Test Championship history: Ben Stokes leads, Rishabh Pant 2nd; Shubman Gill at...; Check top 10 list

The World Test Championship (WTC) has transformed red-ball cricket, encouraging batters to embrace an aggressive, high-risk, high-reward approach and six-hitting has become a defining feature of modern batting. Leading this intent-driven shift is former England captain Ben Stokes, who holds the record for the most sixes smashed in WTC history. Right behind him is India’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who sits comfortably at the No. 2 spot.
Overall, five Indian batters feature in the top 10 list of six hitters in World Test Championship (WTC) history, reflecting the side's attacking approach in recent years.
1. Ben Stokes (England) - 88 Sixes
Former England skipper Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international cricket, dominated the six-hitting chart through multiple WTC cycles. Known for his fearless counter-attacking style, Stokes leads the overall charts with 88 sixes in 117 innings. He was a cornerstone of England's "Bazball" philosophy.
2. Rishabh Pant (India) - 77 Sixes
India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant holds second place with 77 sixes across 71 innings despite missing significant time through injury. Pant's ability to take down spinners and pacers alike makes him India’s most prolific six-hitter in the tournament’s history.
3. Rohit Sharma (India) - 56 Sixes
Rohit Sharma, the former India captain, brought his limited-overs power-hitting to Test cricket after being promoted to open. In 69 innings, Rohit cleared the ropes 56 times, finishing his WTC career in third place overall.
4. Shubman Gill (India) - 46 Sixes
Demonstrating his blend of classical elegance and modern aggression in the red-ball arena, India captain Shubman Gill has 46 sixes in 40 matches (73 innings) across his Test career in World Test Championship (WTC) history, showcasing his supreme timing and effortless lofted strokes against both pace and spin.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 45 Sixes
In far fewer matches (28) and 53 innings, the young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit 45 sixes, underlining his aggressive top-order approach and rapid impact in the World Test Championship (WTC).
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6. Harry Brook (England) - 44 Sixes
England star Harry Brook has hit 44 sixes in 60 innings in World Test Championship (WTC) history. His aggressive stroke play has established him as one of the most explosive batters in the modern Test era.
7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 42 Sixes
Demonstrating his lower-middle-order power hitting and game-changing presence for India, Ravindra Jadeja has smashed 42 sixes across 48 matches (73 innings) in World Test Championship (WTC) history, cementing his position among the prolific six-hitters in the competition.
8. Travis Head (Australia) - 40 Sixes
Throughout his glorious World Test Championship (WTC) career, Australian explosive batter Travis Head has sent the ball sailing over the boundary rope 19 times for six.
9. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 38 Sixes
Demonstrating exceptional power and control in middle-order Test batting, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has struck 38 sixes throughout his ICC World Test Championship (WTC) career.
10. Jonny Bairstow (England) - 32 Sixes
Embodying England's ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' red-ball philosophy, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has cleared the boundary rope a total of 32 times in World Test Championship (WTC) history, placing him among the elite top-tier six-hitters since the tournament's inception.
India's Heavy-Hitting Core: With Pant, Rohit, Gill, Jaiswal, and Jadeja, India boasts five hitters in the top 10.
Efficiency Matters: Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved 45 sixes in just 28 matches (53 innings), marking one of the fastest six-hitting rates in WTC history.
England's Bazball Power: Alongside Stokes, dynamic middle-order hitters Harry Brook (44 sixes) and Jonny Bairstow (32 sixes) feature in the top 10.
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