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Most Test centuries at no. 3 for India since 2000: Rahul Dravid leads, Devdutt Padikkal joins elite list

Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century against Sri Lanka saw him enter India’s elite list of No. 3 batters with Test hundreds since 2000. Dravid leads the chart with 23 centuries, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara with 18.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Most Test centuries at no. 3 for India since 2000: Rahul Dravid leads, Devdutt Padikkal joins elite list
Image Credit: X/ IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Most Test centuries at no. 3 for India since 2000: Rahul Dravid leads, Devdutt Padikkal joins elite list
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