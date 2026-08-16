/Most Test centuries at no. 3 for India since 2000: Rahul Dravid leads, Devdutt Padikkal joins elite list

Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century against Sri Lanka in Galle has earned him a place on an elite list featuring some of India's biggest batting names. The left-hander smashed 167 off 230 balls in the opening Test, becoming the latest Indian batter to score a Test century while batting at No. 3 since 2000.
Padikkal's century was his first in Test cricket and came in only his sixth innings at the position. He now sits alongside Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, VVS Laxman, Shubman Gill, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane on the list of Indian batters to have scored Test centuries at No. 3 since 2000.
Rahul Dravid leads the list by a considerable margin, having scored 23 centuries in 174 innings while batting at No. 3. Cheteshwar Pujara follows Dravid with 18 centuries in 155 innings, while VVS Laxman is third with four centuries in 35 innings
Shubman Gill has scored three centuries in 30 innings at No. 3. Padikkal is among the three Indian batters with one century at the position. Sourav Ganguly scored one century in six innings, while Ajinkya Rahane also has one century in five innings.
Most Test Centuries at No. 3 For India Since 2000:
- Rahul Dravid: 23 centuries (174 innings)
- Cheteshwar Pujara: 18 centuries (155 innings)
- VVS Laxman: 4 centuries (35 innings)
- Shubman Gill: 3 centuries (30 innings)
- Sourav Ganguly: 1 century (6 innings)
- Devdutt Padikkal: 1 century (6 innings)
- Ajinkya Rahane: 1 century (5 innings)
Padikkal was handed the No. 3 role after Sai Sudharsan's injury and made an immediate impact in Galle. He reached his maiden Test hundred on Day 1 before continuing his innings on the rain-affected second day. His eventual score of 167 was his first Test score beyond 150.
Padikkal's innings ended when Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed him after the India batter came down the track. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completed the stumping. The 24-year-old's knock included 15 fours and a six, as he made the most of his opportunity in India's top order.
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