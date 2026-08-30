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Most Test runs at home: Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting’s record, Sachin Tendulkar 3rd...; Check full list

Joe Root has broken Ricky Ponting’s record to become the batter with the most Test runs on home soil, reaching 7,594 runs in England. Sachin Tendulkar is third on the all-time list with 7,216 runs in India, behind Root and Ponting.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Most Test runs at home: Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting’s record, Sachin Tendulkar 3rd...; Check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Most Test runs at home: Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting’s record, Sachin Tendulkar 3rd...; Check full list
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