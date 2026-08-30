/Most Test runs at home: Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting’s record, Sachin Tendulkar 3rd...; Check full list

Joe Root has moved to the top of the all-time list for the most Test runs scored by a batter in his home country. The England star has surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to claim the record, while India legend Sachin Tendulkar remains third on the list. Root now has 7,594 Test runs in England, moving past Ponting's tally of 7,578 runs in Australia.
Root leads the all-time list with 7,594 runs, while Ponting follows closely with 7,578. Tendulkar is third with 7,216 runs scored in Test matches in India.
Here are the batters with the most Test runs in their home country:
1.) Joe Root- 7,594 runs (ENG)
2.) Ricky Ponting- 7,578 runs (AUS)
3.) Sachin Tendulkar- 7,216 runs (IND)
4.) Mahela Jayawardene- 7,167 runs (SL)
5.) Jacques Kallis- 7,035 runs (SA)
6.) Kumar Sangakkara- 6,830 runs (SL)
7.) Alastair Cook- 6,568 runs (ENG)
8.) Brian Lara- 6,217 runs (WI)
9.) Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 6,187 (WI)
10 Graeme Gooch- 5,917 runs (ENG)
Root's 7,594 runs have come from 89 Test matches and 156 innings in England. He averages 53.85 on home soil and has scored 24 centuries and 35 half-centuries.
His highest Test score in England is 254. Root's latest achievement puts him 16 runs ahead of Ponting, who accumulated 7,578 runs across 92 Tests in Australia.
Ponting's record had stood as the benchmark for home Test batting before Root moved past him.
The former Australian captain scored 7,578 runs in 92 Tests and 154 innings in Australia. His home batting average was an impressive 56.97, while he registered 23 centuries and 38 half-centuries. Although Root now has more runs, Ponting still boasts the higher batting average among the two.
India's Sachin Tendulkar occupies third place on the list with 7,216 Test runs in India. The legendary batter played 94 Tests at home and scored 22 centuries and 32 half-centuries. His highest Test score in India was 217. Tendulkar's tally remains more than 350 runs behind Root's current mark.
Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene is fourth with 7,167 Test runs at home, while South Africa's Jacques Kallis is fifth with 7,035. Jayawardene scored his runs across 81 Tests in Sri Lanka, while Kallis accumulated his tally in 88 Tests in South Africa.
Scoring consistently in home conditions is one of the defining features of a successful Test career. The list is dominated by some of the greatest batters in cricket history, with Root, Ponting, Tendulkar, Jayawardene and Kallis all having crossed the 7,000-run mark on home soil.
Root's rise to the top means England, Australia and India now occupy the first three positions on the list, with three of the modern era's most prolific Test batters setting the benchmark for home performances.
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