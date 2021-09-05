‘Motape ka treatment abhi bhi hota hai’: Mohammed Shami trolls Rishabh Pant for his witty birthday wish

India speedster Mohammed Shami, who turned 31 on Friday (September 3), trolled wicketkeeper/batsman Rishabh Pant for his cheeky birthday wish for the pacer.

Shami, who is in England for the five-Test series, celebrated his birthday with the Indian spectators at the Oval, where the fourth Test is being played. Meanwhile, fans and cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish the speedster on his special day and like many, Pant also took to the micro-blogging site to wish the birthday boy.

However, Pant not only wished Shami but also tried to troll the pacer by reminding him of his age and pointing out that he is getting old.

Rishabh tweeted, “@MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday!” It loosely translates to, ‘you are ageing as fast as your pacy deliveries.’

@MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday! — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 3, 2021

But it was Shami who had the last laugh as he trolled Pant for his fitness and said that nobody can stop the aging process but one can definitely stop themselves from getting fat.

Here’s Shami’s hilarious reply to Pant’s tweet:

Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/AddyqeleGt — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) September 4, 2021

Notably, Shami wasn’t included in the playing XI for the ongoing Oval Test against England due to a niggle. However, he still celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday and a section of the crowd comprising Indian fans celebrated it with a cake.

The fans asked Shami to cut the cake to which the pace bowler obliged.

Nice gesture from Shami, cutting the cake as he celebrated his birthday with an Indian fan in the ground. pic.twitter.com/t2k5iC26a1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2021

Shami has played the first three Tests of the series and taken 11 wickets. His best haul of the series -- 4/95 -- came in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

The right-arm pacer also picked a four-wicket haul -- 4/76 -- in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

He is just five wickets short of completing 200 Test wickets. If he does so, he will be only the fifth Indian pacer to get to the milestone.