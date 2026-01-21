'Moving On Fom Rohit Was Wrong': Ex-RCB Star Blasts Management After India’s Historic ODI Defeat Under Gill

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has issued a scathing assessment of the national team’s leadership transition, arguing that stripping Rohit Sharma of the ODI captaincy was a fundamental mistake. These comments follow India's 2-1 series loss to New Zealand on home soil, a result that has intensified pressure on the young captain, Shubman Gill.

A Pattern of Defeats

Since Shubman Gill assumed the ODI captaincy during the Australian tour in October 2025, the team has struggled to find consistency. India suffered a series loss against the Australians before this latest setback against the Black Caps. While India did manage to win a three match series against South Africa in the interim, Gill was absent from that tour due to a neck injury, with KL Rahul leading the side to success.

Kaif Defends Rohit Sharma’s Legacy

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif questioned the logic behind moving on from a captain with an elite record in bilateral series and ICC tournaments. He noted that under Rohit's leadership, India rarely conceded a series at home.

"Under Rohit, many times we would be 2-0 and he would then try new players in the last game even if we lost, just to see them. We never lost the series at least. He never took bilaterals so seriously. He made a solid team in ICC events. It would have been smart to support him. Moving on from him was the wrong move. They wanted the credit of making the new team, making Gill captain. Behind all that, this New Zealand defeated us at home and went. Something that even a big captain like Kane Williamson could not do, Bracewell did that," Kaif stated.

Concerns Over Shubman Gill’s Workload

Kaif also expressed deep concern regarding the 26 year old Gill, who currently holds the captaincy in both the Test and ODI formats. The former fielder believes that the immense weight of leadership has significantly hindered Gill's natural batting fluency.

"Shubman Gill is not in the T20 team. It is not his fault. He is a good player. But there was a lot of load put on him. He was not ready to bear all this. He has a certain capacity. There was a lot of weight on him. That is the reason he has been dropped now. He was just running from one place to another. This is equal to reducing his career. He is under pressure now, and it is affecting his batting in ODIs as well. He scored a fifty, but there was not the same fluency, and he always used to convert before," Kaif added.

Turning Focus to the T20 World Cup

With the ODI series concluded, India must now pivot to the shortest format. The team is scheduled to face New Zealand in a five match T20I series starting January 21. This assignment serves as the final preparation window for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, making it a critical period for the team to regain momentum and resolve leadership questions.