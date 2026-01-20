Despite India's 1-2 series loss to New Zealand, Virat Kohli emerged as the team's standout performer, once again sparking a public war of words between his family, peers, and cricket pundits. After Kohli’s magnificent 124 in the third ODI at Indore, his brother, Vikas Kohli, took to social media to mock commentator Sanjay Manjrekar over his recent controversial remarks regarding the star batter’s career choices.

The Solo Stand in Indore

In a massive chase of 338, Virat Kohli acted as India's lone warrior, finishing the series with a staggering 240 runs from three innings. His campaign included one century and one half century, yet the 37 year old found little support from the other end. While India faltered as a unit, Kohli’s individual brilliance provided his brother with the perfect opportunity to revisit a recent dispute with Manjrekar.

Vikas Kohli’s Rebuttal

The tension stems from Manjrekar’s claim that ODI cricket is the "easiest format," suggesting that Kohli’s retirement from Test matches was a move toward a less demanding environment. Vikas Kohli, who has previously criticized the former India cricketer, posted a pointed message on Instagram Threads following the Indore century.

"I wonder if Mr Expert of cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket. You need to be there to do that. Anyways, as I said, Easier said than done," Vikas Kohli wrote.

The "Explosive Claim" by Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar recently drew heavy criticism after comparing Kohli’s Test career to the likes of Joe Root and Steve Smith. He suggested that Kohli’s heart was not fully in the longest format during his final years of struggle.

"Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Tests, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests. That is for another time as to what he could have done. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test Cricket," Manjrekar stated on his Instagram handle.

Harbhajan Singh Defends Kohli

Former off spinner Harbhajan Singh has since dismissed the notion that success can be reduced to format based assumptions. Speaking at an event as reported by Sportstar, Harbhajan stressed that the focus should remain on impact rather than which format a player chooses. He argued that if scoring runs in any format were simple, every player would achieve it.

“If it was so easy to score runs in any format, then everyone would have made it,” Harbhajan said. “Let’s just enjoy what people are doing. They are playing well, winning games, scoring runs, and taking wickets. That’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter who plays which format. Virat, whether he plays in one format or all formats, has been a fantastic player and a big time match winner for India.”

Harbhajan further highlighted Kohli’s influence on the next generation, noting that players of his stature have been instrumental in advancing the game in India. Addressing Manjrekar’s perspective directly, he added: “They inspire the next generation. Manjrekar has his own way of thinking. The way I see it is that Virat and these players have played a major role to take this game forward.”

Test Legacy and Future Goals

Virat Kohli retired from the longest format last year, concluding a career that featured 29 Test centuries and numerous iconic overseas victories. Harbhajan remains adamant that Kohli’s skill in the red ball format remains world class. “Virat is an unbelievable player. Even today, if he plays Test cricket, he will be our main player,” the spinner remarked.

Since moving away from Tests, Kohli has continued to excel in ODIs and has signaled his intent to play through the 2027 ODI World Cup. Fans will have to wait until July for his next appearance, when India travels to England for a white ball tour featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.