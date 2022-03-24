MS Dhoni: A glance at former CSK skipper's remarkable captaincy record

With MS Dhoni stepping down as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has set another example of being a terrific leader.

Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and from this season, he will no more be leading the franchise, marking an end to his era as captain.

Jadeja has a legacy to take forward to. He has been with CSK for many years and now has the extra responsibility to lead the team.

Below we take a look at key records MS Dhoni achieved as the CSK captain:

- Dhoni captained CSK in 204 matches out of which he won 121 times with a winning percentage of 59.60. He tasted defeated in 82 games while one match ended in no result.

- He is second on the list of captains with most number of IPL titles, winning four titles. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma has won the league a record 5 times.

- CSK, under Dhoni, have won title four times but they have been runners up three times as well, which reveals how often they make it to the finals. Not to forget, Dhoni also won the now defunct Champions League title twice, in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

- Dhoni has played 220 IPL matches, and it was only once season (2017) when he did not lead the team (Rising Pune Supergiants). When he entered the field to captain CSK in the IPL 2021 final vs Kolkata Knight Riders, he completed 300 T20 matches, becoming the first captain to reach the landmark.

- At 40, Dhoni won the 4th title for CSK, becoming the oldest captain (in terms of age) in the league to win an IPL trophy. He edged past Shane Warne, who won the inaugural season of IPL in 2008, at the age of 39.