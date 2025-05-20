MS Dhoni Achieves Rare Feat, Joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In T20 Milestone During IPL 2025

MS Dhoni added another remarkable milestone to his legendary career by hitting his 350th six in T20 cricket during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) second last league match of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. With this feat, the 43-year-old icon became the fourth Indian to reach this elite mark, joining Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434), and Suryakumar Yadav (368) in the 350-plus sixes club.

The milestone came in the 16th over of CSK’s innings, as Dhoni launched a signature flat six over Riyan Parag’s head. Despite his age, Dhoni continues to defy expectations with his power-hitting, having accumulated 7,628 T20 runs at a strike rate of 135.63 and an average nearing 38. He has also recorded 28 fifties across formats.

However, Dhoni’s landmark was overshadowed by CSK’s defeat. Batting first, CSK posted a competitive total of 187/8, thanks to brisk knocks from Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20) and Dewald Brevis (42 off 25). Dhoni himself chipped in with a crucial cameo, but Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers, especially Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak, who picked up three wickets each, restricted CSK from crossing the 200-run mark.

In response, RR chased down the target comfortably, finishing at 188/4 in 17.1 overs. Young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with a fluent 57 off 33 balls, ably supported by skipper Sanju Samson, who added 41 runs. The six-wicket win capped off a strong performance by the Royals.

The loss sealed CSK’s fate, marking the first time in IPL history that the five-time champions have failed to qualify for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. While individual brilliance from Dhoni still lights up stadiums, the franchise now faces critical questions about team rebuilding and future leadership.

Globally, West Indian legend Chris Gayle continues to hold the all-time T20 record with 1,056 sixes, a distant mark but a testament to the legacy that players like Dhoni continue to chase.