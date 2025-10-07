MS Dhoni Adds Another Feather To His Life, Becomes Certified Drone Pilot

India’s legendary cricket captain, MS Dhoni, has once again showcased his passion for technology and innovation by completing the DGCA Drone Pilot Certification program. The former India skipper, known for his love of machines and bikes, has officially obtained a drone pilot licence from Garuda Aerospace, a leading DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO).

Sharing the news with fans on Facebook, Dhoni wrote, “Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace.”

Dhoni Adds Another Feather to His Cap

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Garuda Aerospace, which has already trained over 2,500 aspiring drone pilots, proudly congratulated its brand ambassador and investor on this accomplishment.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed immense pride, saying, “Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning.”

Jayaprakash further added, “Dhoni’s unwavering belief in our mission to revolutionise the drone industry is a massive source of encouragement for the entire team. His hands-on approach and enthusiasm for innovation perfectly align with our goal of fostering skill development and technological excellence.”

From Cricket Fields to the Skies

Beyond cricket, Dhoni has consistently ventured into new territories. In 2011, he was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reflecting his multifaceted personality and commitment to national service.

Over his illustrious cricketing career, Dhoni played 538 matches for India, amassing 17,266 runs and recording 829 dismissals behind the stumps. As one of the most successful captains in world cricket, he led India to multiple ICC titles and later guided Chennai Super Kings to five IPL championships.

Even today, “Captain Cool” continues to inspire fans, not only with his achievements on the field but also with his dedication to learning and embracing new technologies. His recent drone pilot certification stands as yet another testament to his enduring curiosity and passion for innovation.