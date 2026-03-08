WATCH: Rohit and Dhoni unite: Legendary captains parade T20 WC Trophy in Ahmedabad ahead of India-New Zealand Final

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed an unforgettable surge of energy on Sunday as legendary Indian captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stepped onto the field with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. This momentous appearance occurred just moments before the highly anticipated final between India and New Zealand.

MS Dhoni, who famously led India to the inaugural title in 2007, joined forces with 2024 winning captain and current tournament ambassador Rohit Sharma to display the silverware before the national anthems. The iconic pair was joined by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Uday Shankar, the CEO of Star TV Network. Both Dhoni and Rohit had previously been seen together at the Wankhede Stadium, where they watched India secure a narrow 7 run victory over England in the semi finals.

Closing Ceremony Spectacle

Before the toss, the grand finale was preceded by a high octane closing ceremony. Global pop icon and two time Grammy winner Ricky Martin headlined the event, performing his legendary hits "Livin’ la Vida Loca" and "The Cup of Life." He was joined by prominent Indian artists including "Prince of Bhangra" Sukhbir Singh, who performed "Oh Ho Ho Ho," and "Dandiya Queen" Falguni Pathak, who delivered a vibrant set of Gujarati folk and Bollywood music alongside 50 dancers. Martin finished his performance with "María" and "La Copa de la Vida," leaving the packed stadium in a frenzy.

THE 2 GREATEST CAPTAINS OF CRICKET HISTORY TOGETHER.



Toss and Team Changes

In the competitive segment of the evening, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwis opted for a tactical adjustment by including pacer Jacob Duffy in the XI, replacing all rounder Luke McConchie. Conversely, the defending champions, led by Suryakumar Yadav, decided to remain unchanged from the side that defeated England in Mumbai.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Historical Context and Stakes

India enters this match with the opportunity to create unprecedented history. A victory tonight would make the Men in Blue the first team ever to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to claim three trophies in the tournament's history. New Zealand, meanwhile, is fighting to secure their first ever T20 World Cup title, though they hold a historically strong 3-0 record against India in previous editions of this tournament.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the pre match ceremony, with fans saying"MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma walking in with the T20 WorldCup Trophy. Pure goosebumps " on March 8, 2026.