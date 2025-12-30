MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL 2026; Viral CSK video breaks internet, sends fans into frenzy - WATCH

Legendary India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, fondly known as 'Thala' by millions of fans, has arrived in Chennai to kickstart preparations with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2026 season. CSK, the Chennai-based franchise captured the arrival of Dhoni in a high-octane video and it was shared across their social media platforms.

Within minutes, the clip posted on CSK's official social media account, quickly went viral among cricket enthusiasts and "broke the internet," amassing millions of views as fans celebrated the return of 'Thala' to his adopted home.



ALSO READ: Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026: Why Salman Ali Agha-led PAK didn't qualify for semi-final despite win over SL? Explained

A Fit And Trim 'Thala'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the 44-year-old icon MS Dhoni, dressed casually in a maroon round-neck T-shirt, was spotted walking out of Chennai airport, looking composed and ready for action.

Unlike last year - where he famously wore a T-shirt featuring a cryptic Morse code message that fans deciphered as "One Last Time" - Dhoni kept it simple this year, letting his presence do the talking.

CSK shared a slick video on their official channels, featuring Dhoni (and other players like captain Ruturaj Gaikwad) arriving amid a sea of yellow-clad fans.



Key Changes For The 2026 Season

While MS Dhoni's aura remains the same, his toolkit has seen a subtle but significant upgrade:

Lighter Bats: Known for using some of the heaviest bats in the world (up to 1.3 kg), Dhoni has transitioned to a customized 1.23 kg bat. The change is designed to increase bat speed against modern express pace and provide better control in the death overs.

Low-Impact Training: To manage his 44-year-old frame, Dhoni has reportedly swapped high-impact cardio for 30-minute swimming sessions and focused strength training.

Pre-Season Camp Begins

The CSK preparatory camp is scheduled to officially commence on Sunday, March 1, at the franchise’s high-performance center. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will be a full participant from day one.

While the 2025 season was a difficult one for the five times champion CSK - finishing at the bottom of the table - the arrival of big-ticket trade Sanju Samson and record-breaking uncapped signings like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma has reignited hopes for a record-breaking sixth title.

As the IPL 2026 schedule awaits finalization (with a reportedly start date of March 28), one thing is certain: the roar at Chepauk is about to get a lot louder.