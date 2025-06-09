MS Dhoni Becomes 11th Indian To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame; Check All Names

Former India captain MS Dhoni was on Monday inducted into the ICC's Hall of Fame for the year 2025, unveiled ahead of the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Dhoni became the 11th Indian cricketer to be named in the elite list after Neetu David, Virender Sehwag, Daina Edulji, Vinoo Mankad, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar.

The honor comes nearly 5 years after Dhoni's retirement from international cricket and it's a recognition of a stellar 14-year international career in which he won several top honours, both individually and with the Indian team.

Notably, Dhoni is the only captain to lift all three ICC white-ball trophies - ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He was also captain when India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in the late 2000s.

"Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni's legacy as one of the game's greatest finishers, leaders and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC said in a statement.

"With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity," it added.

Reacting to his presence in the august company, the former India skipper stated that this honour would stay with him forever.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," said Dhoni.

Overall, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced seven new additions to the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, with a large group of former greats added as the latest inductees.

The seven inductees are: MS Dhoni, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Daniel Vettori, Sarah Taylor, Sana Mir.

ICC Chair Jay Shah welcomed the new members to the Hall of Fame at a gala event at Abbey Road Studios in London.

"Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen, individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations," Shah said.

“This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals into this prestigious group. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition as a defining moment in their cricketing journey," he added.