MS Dhoni best captain India ever had: Suresh Raina

Chennai: Veteran batsman Suresh Raina believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India ever had.

Raina was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under Dhoni and has played most of his cricket under the former skipper.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Raina will once again be an integral part of Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) army.

Speaking exclusively to The Super Kings show on Star Sports Tamil, Raina said, "I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room."

With the three restricted stands being reopened, CSK will finally have a full house when they play their home matches this season and Chinna Thala urged fans to fill the stadium in every CSK home game. "We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we'll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field," Raina said.

Raina also expressed his excitement about playing with CSK's latest acquisitions and said, "This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors."

