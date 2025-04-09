In what turned out to be another heartbreak for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, the five-time IPL champions suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025, this time at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Despite a valiant late cameo from MS Dhoni, who smashed an electrifying 27 off just 12 balls, CSK fell short by 18 runs while chasing a daunting 220 in Mullanpur. Yet, the post-match buzz wasn’t just about Dhoni’s fireworks — it was Ambati Rayudu’s exuberant reaction in the commentary box that set social media ablaze. While Rayudu’s admiration for Dhoni was heartfelt, fans weren’t as forgiving, launching a trolling storm that made him trend across platforms.

Navjot Singh Sidhu : He's one of the best captains of all time.



Ambati Rayudu : Captain Shreyas Iyer has impressed me the most.



Ian Bishop : He is a natural leader, Iyer is my fav captain.



Sunil Gavaskar : He has some amazing skills which are rarely seen in today's generation — AK Cricinfo (@ankitKumar12309) April 9, 2025

Ambati Rayudu's idol is Chameleon



- Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/YKoNFdNv1e April 9, 2025

Huge drama in the Hindi commentary box! Ambati Rayudu called Navjot Singh Sidhu a 'girgit' after Sidhu favored pure cricket in their heated debate over catch-dropping by CSK and Punjab Kings. Sehwag stepped in to cool things down. Now it’s a Sidhu vs. Rayudu rivalry#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/2JpO1UoHa1 — harinder singh brar (@harry7081) April 8, 2025

Ambati Rayudu -We used to play with one ball during our old days



Navjot Sidhu- Speak for yourself , I always had 2 balls. (Laugh) pic.twitter.com/SkSdBf8Fwj — mufaddla parody (@mufaddl_parody) April 8, 2025

MS Dhoni’s Vintage Blitz: A Glimmer of Hope Amid CSK’s Slump

Batting at No. 5, the 43-year-old Dhoni showed glimpses of his old self. His 3 sixes and a four, scored at a strike rate of 225, came at a crucial juncture. With CSK needing over 50 in the last three overs, Dhoni's aggressive intent momentarily lifted hopes in the yellow camp.

Ambati Rayudu, who shared the dressing room with Dhoni for several seasons, was quick to shower praise. “MS Dhoni was animated in the dressing room, seen doing exercises before walking out like a warrior with a sword,” Rayudu said during the post-match commentary. “The intent was there — he never looked like a player past his prime.” However, the comeback knock wasn’t enough. CSK managed 201/5, crashing to their fourth defeat and slumping to ninth in the IPL 2025 points table with just 2 points from 5 matches.

Ambati Rayudu’s Over-the-Top Praise Draws Ire from Fans

While Rayudu's admiration stemmed from years of camaraderie, many fans thought he went overboard. Within minutes of CSK's defeat, #Rayudu started trending on X (formerly Twitter), with memes mocking his emotional commentary.

One user wrote, “Rayudu celebrating Dhoni’s 27 like it won them the title,” while another quipped, “CSK lost, but Rayudu won the ‘Best Fanboy Moment’ of the season.”

Rayudu’s staunch loyalty to CSK, and his frequent digs at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have often placed him in the crosshairs of rival fans — and last night was no different.

Social Media Meltdown: Rayudu vs Bangar Resurfaces

Fueling the fire was Rayudu’s recent on-air spat with Sanjay Bangar during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo. When Bangar questioned Mumbai Indians’ use of Rohit Sharma as an Impact Substitute, Rayudu sharply defended the current system — drawing comparisons to Dhoni and Kohli’s leadership styles.

“No captain needs someone at their ears all the time,” Rayudu snapped, prompting Bangar to fire back, “You never led an IPL team.” The exchange reignited old criticisms of Rayudu’s one-eyed backing of Dhoni and CSK.

With CSK’s continued slump and Dhoni’s age-defying efforts making headlines, Rayudu’s exaggerated commentary seemed to many as too much, too soon — especially after a loss.

Expert Voices: Dhoni Must Reinvent, CSK Must Regroup

Navjot Singh Sidhu, in the same broadcast, offered a more measured take: “Dhoni showed tremendous intent, but he needs to reinvent himself. Reputation can’t carry you forever.”

CSK’s problems run deeper than Dhoni’s batting position. With an unsettled top order, questionable bowling choices, and mounting losses, the team is staring at a crisis. Even as Dhoni dazzles in bursts, questions linger about how long CSK can rely on moments of brilliance rather than sustained performance.