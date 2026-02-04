MS Dhoni counters Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar's stance on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

MS Dhoni has firmly backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, dismissing age concerns and countering the cautious stance taken by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Speaking at a promotional event hosted by Jatin Sapru, India's most successful captain made his position crystal clear: fitness and performance matter, not the birth certificate.

"Why not? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance, fitness, these are the criteria," Dhoni stated emphatically. The 44-year-old IPL legend, still playing at the highest level himself, challenged the notion that players in their late 30s should be written off for major tournaments.

Dhoni's Message to Gambhir and Agarkar

The timing of Dhoni's comments is significant. Both Gambhir and Agarkar have repeatedly avoided committing to Rohit and Virat's World Cup future, maintaining that "the 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away" and it's important to "stay in the present."

Dhoni took a different approach entirely. He emphasized that selection should be merit-based, regardless of seniority or age. "When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything. So now, if I am playing for India for one year, two years, 10 years, 20 years, whatever, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age," he said.

His message was direct: treat everyone equally. "If you're 35 and fit, then 35 doesn't matter. Performance matters equally for a 24-year-old and a 35-year-old. If people are performing, they'll be there. If they aren't, they won't."

The Experience Factor: "You Can't Get a 20-Year-Old Who's Experienced Unless It's Sachin Tendulkar"

Dhoni's most telling comment came when he highlighted the irreplaceable value of experience. "You can't get a 20-year-old who's experienced unless it's Sachin Tendulkar," he remarked, drawing a direct parallel to India's greatest batsman who debuted at 16.

He elaborated on what real experience means: "If you want experience, you need people who are 30, 32, or 33 — because that's what experience actually is. If you're calling 20 or 25 games 'experience,' that's not it. You need people who have been under the pump in their job."

For death bowlers and middle-order batsmen, Dhoni explained, true pressure experience might require 80-85 games. "As a bowler, if I'm under the pump 15 or 20 times, I might have to play 80 or 85 games to truly experience that — to know how to tame my heart, tame my emotions, and handle the pressure."

Rohit and Virat's Recent Form Justifies Selection

Since the Australia tour, Virat has featured in nine ODIs, scoring 616 runs at an average of 88 with three centuries and three fifties. His recent purple patch includes back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and a match-winning century against New Zealand. Rohit won the player of the series award against Australia, scoring 202 runs at an average of 101 with a century and a fifty. Though he struggled against New Zealand with just 61 runs in three innings, his overall body of work in the 50-over format remains exceptional.

Both veterans have retired from Tests and T20Is, meaning ODI cricket is their sole international focus. This single-format commitment addresses concerns about workload management and match fitness. Rohit and Virat are currently enjoying a break before the IPL 2026. Their next international assignment comes in July when India tours England for three ODIs. With approximately 27 ODIs scheduled before the 2027 World Cup, both players will have ample opportunities to cement their spots.

Dhoni's parting shot was unambiguous: "If a guy isn't fit by then, you can drop him at any point. If he's not performing, you'll drop him anyway. There should be no question regarding any individual when it comes to selection." At 38 and heading toward 39 (Virat) and 40 (Rohit) by the World Cup, the duo faces legitimate questions. But as Dhoni argued, age is just a number if the runs keep flowing and the body holds up. The ball is now in Gambhir and Agarkar's court. Will they heed the wisdom of India's greatest finisher, or continue hedging their bets? One thing is certain: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have no intention of going quietly into retirement.