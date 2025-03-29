Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni scripted history for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his team's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 43-year-old Dhoni scored 30 not out off 16 against RCB on Friday and broke Suresh Raina’s record of 4687 runs to become CSK's all-time leading run scorer in the history of IPL.

Notably, Dhoni needed 19 runs on Friday to surpass Raina’s tally and he achieved the milestone by hammering Krunal Pandya for a six on the third ball of the 20th over of the run chase.

Former CSK skipper Dhoni now has 4699 runs to his name now in 236 IPL matches for CSK. He has scored 22 half-centuries in IPL for CSK and has hit 224 sixes and 333 fours to his name.

Most Runs For CSK In IPL

MS Dhoni – 4699

Suresh Raina – 4687

Faf du Plessis – 2721

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 2433

RCB Breach Fortress Chepauk, Beat CSK By 50 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a commanding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of the IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.

After posting a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8 in 20 overs.

CSK’s defeat to RCB in the "Southern Derby" in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.