'MS Dhoni Didn’t Like Me': Manoj Tiwary’s Shocking Revelation On Lost India Chances

MS Dhoni is celebrated as one of the greatest leaders in world cricket, credited for grooming several stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, not every cricketer shares the same experience of his captaincy. Former India batter Manoj Tiwary, in a candid interview with CricTracker, has revealed his disappointment at the lack of support he received from Dhoni during his playing career.

Manoj Tiwary’s Missed Chances

Tiwary was once considered among India’s brightest batting prospects, debuting in the same era as Kohli and Rohit. Despite his immense potential, he struggled to cement his place in the Indian team. The Bengal batter highlighted that after scoring a match-winning century against West Indies in 2011, he expected more opportunities, but instead, his international chances dwindled.

'I Didn’t Get The Backing'

When asked about Dhoni’s reputation for nurturing young players, Tiwary bluntly denied experiencing that side of the skipper.

“No, I don’t think so. Reputation and perception are what people go by. But in my case, I didn’t get the kind of backing that others got. If he had really backed me, I would have got more chances after that century,” Tiwary said.

He stressed that every player has their own version of what “backing” from a captain looks like, and his journey did not reflect the same narrative often associated with Dhoni.

MS Dhoni Didn't Like Me

Tiwary went further to claim that Dhoni had his personal preferences when it came to players. According to him, those cricketers received stronger support and longer runs in the team.

“I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. Many people know about it but don’t openly talk. I consider myself in the category of players he didn’t like,” Tiwary added.

Respect For Dhoni, But Personal Disappointment

Despite his sharp criticism, Tiwary did acknowledge Dhoni’s achievements as captain, praising his leadership qualities and success with Team India. Still, he maintained that his own career suffered due to a lack of trust from the former skipper.

Both Tiwary and Dhoni have now retired from professional cricket. However, Tiwary’s frank admission about favouritism and lack of support under Dhoni’s tenure has stirred debate.