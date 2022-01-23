MS Dhoni enjoying a walk through mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse - SEE PICS

Former India captain MS Dhoni is someone who loves farming and gardening. Previously we have seen Dhoni posting pictures and videos from his field. He does agricultural activities at his farmhouse which is located on the outskirts of Ranchi.

Another set of pictures of Dhoni is getting viral where he can be seeing posing for a photo and selfie in his mustard field.

The Chennai Super Kings captain will be back leading the Men in Yellow again in IPL 2022 but before that he is loving walking between yellow mustard field.

In this picture he can been seen with Roshan, who is Dhoni's agricultural advisor.

Here are the pictures:

MSD will soon be back on the cricket field as IPL 2022 is set to start by end of March, revealed BCCI secretary Jay Shah after meeting owners of all ten IPL teams. It is also possible that this edition may take place in India without crowd.

CSK have retained four players - Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni must be attending CSK meeting ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction that is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Over 1200 players have registered for the mega auction but not all would make the cut to the auction pool. All ten teams will send their list of players they want in the auction pool and then IPL governing body will release the final list of players to be taken in the auction pool.