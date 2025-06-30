Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed for the trademark of his iconic name, 'Captain Cool', a moniker long associated with him because of his calm on-field demeanour. His application to trademark the iconic moniker has been officially accepted and published by the Trademark Registry of India.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the trademark will be granted if no objection or opposition is raised by any third party within 120 days of its acceptance, which was on June 16, 2025.

Notably, the trademark has been filed under categories related to sports training, coaching, and the provision of sports training facilities and services.

The report further mentioned that Dhoni had filed the application in June 2023. He was informed by the time by the registry that another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited, had already registered the trademark 'Captain Cool'.

In reply, Dhoni filed a rectification petition for the cited mark, alleging that the company was attempting to exploit his brand and the popularity of the term.

"This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual," the former India skipper said in his application. His application was accepted after at least four hearings

Dhoni, who led India to three major ICC titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, was recently inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. He was celebrated by the ICC for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous as well as his trailblazing influence in the shorter formats of the game.

Across formats, Dhoni accumulated 17,266 runs, effected 829 dismissals behind the stumps, and played 538 international matches - a testament to his consistency, fitness, and longevity.

Dhoni, who will turn 44 this July, was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he took over the Chennai Super Kings' captaincy midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury. The men in yellow ended their IPL 2025 campaign at the bottom of the table.

The five-times IPL winning captain has kept his options open with regard to returning for another season.