MS Dhoni fully fit yet refuses CSK return in IPL 2026 because...

The uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni continues as the 44-year-old has reportedly informed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management that he is reluctant to disrupt the current team balance to accommodate his return to the playing XII.

Current Status and Recovery

Chennai Super Kings have recently found stability in their team composition despite facing injuries to significant players such as Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre. While fans are eager to know when Dhoni will feature in IPL 2026, reports suggest that although he has regained full fitness, he is hesitant to walk back into the XI and alter the winning combination.

Following a period of rehabilitation for a calf injury that sidelined him for several matches, Dhoni appeared close to a return during practice sessions prior to the Mumbai Indians (MI) game, though he ultimately did not play. Ahead of the upcoming home match against Gujarat Titans (GT), head coach Stephen Fleming remained non-committal regarding a specific return date.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Kohli to Rahul to Suryavanshi to Abhishek - The Orange Cap changed hands 4 times in a day and IPL has never seen this before

During a pre-match press conference, Fleming informed reporters:

“He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him.”

Reluctance to Return

Despite the cautious words from the coaching staff, a report from the Indian Express indicates that Dhoni is already back to 100% fitness. However, following a dominant 103-run victory over Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians, Dhoni is reportedly unwilling to take a spot away from a younger player or interfere with the momentum of the squad.

CSK currently occupies the fifth position on the points table, holding an advantage in net run rate over Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, who also have three wins. Following the match on April 26, the team will have a significant break before hosting MI again on May 2.

Potential Selection Changes

During the last fixture, Dhoni remained at the team hotel rather than traveling to the stadium. In that match, Sarfaraz Khan took the number 3 spot in Mhatre's absence. Kartik Sharma, a high-profile signing at Rs 14.20 crore, batted at number 6, following Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis. Kartik contributed 18 runs from 19 deliveries, including two sixes, but faced criticism for the number of dot balls played leading into the final overs.

If the legendary captain does decide to return, he would likely replace Kartik Sharma in the order. It remains to be seen if the CSK management can persuade him to resume his role behind the stumps for the game against GT or subsequent matches.