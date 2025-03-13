MS Dhoni & Gautam Gambhir Reunite At Rishabh Pant’s Sister’s Wedding, Pic Goes Viral

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was the life of the celebrations at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding in Mussoorie. From singing along to a Bollywood classic with wife Sakshi to sharing a warm moment with Gautam Gambhir, the legendary cricketer once again won hearts both on and off the field.

Dhoni’s Singing Goes Viral

A video of MS Dhoni passionately singing Tu Jaane Na from the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. Standing beside his wife, Sakshi, Dhoni seemed fully immersed in the moment, showcasing a side of him that fans rarely see. The couple joined the wedding guests in an impromptu sing-along, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.

The clip has since gone viral, with fans reminiscing about Dhoni’s fun-loving personality. Known for his calm demeanor on the cricket field, this was a refreshing glimpse of the former skipper enjoying himself away from the game.

Dhoni and Gambhir Reunite in a Special Moment

Another widely shared image from the wedding featured MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir posing together with the newlyweds. The two cricketing greats, who played crucial roles in India’s historic 2011 World Cup triumph, were seen wearing matching black T-shirts. Dhoni’s shirt, which had a Morse code print, also caught fans’ attention.

While Dhoni and Gambhir have had a complicated on-field relationship over the years, their camaraderie at this event delighted cricket enthusiasts. The moment was captured by photojournalist Pallav Paliwal and quickly gained traction on social media.

Gambhir Joins the Celebrations Post Champions Trophy Win

Gautam Gambhir arrived in Mussoorie for the wedding festivities after leading India to a triumphant Champions Trophy victory. Serving as India's head coach, Gambhir played a crucial role in guiding the team to their first ICC title in one-day internationals since Dhoni’s Champions Trophy win in 2013.

After celebrating with Pant and Dhoni, Gambhir spoke to the press at the airport, looking relaxed and content. With the IPL 2025 around the corner, the former KKR mentor confirmed that he would not be part of this season’s tournament. Instead, he is set to travel to England with the India ‘A’ team for a three-match series, assessing talent ahead of India’s five-Test series against England, starting June 20.

Dhoni Set to Join CSK for IPL 2025 Preparations

Following the wedding festivities, MS Dhoni is expected to return to Chennai, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun training for IPL 2025. With speculation surrounding his future in the IPL, fans are eager to see if Dhoni will continue to don the yellow jersey for another season.

As always, Dhoni remains one of the most talked-about cricketers, both for his performances on the field and his charismatic presence off it. His appearance at the wedding, the heartwarming moments with Gambhir, and his fan-favorite singing video are just further proof of why he remains a legend in Indian cricket.