Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is enjoying his time off from cricket at his lavish home in Ranchi. The former India captain is visiting friends and family for different celebrations. He also went to the JSCA stadium to meet some young cricketers in Ranchi. Making good use of the off time, MSD is also treating his knee pain. A report in IANS stated that Captain Cool has picked a desi doctor to get the treatment. He goes to a vaidya in a Ranchi village to get a dose of medicine. As per the vaidya, the medicine cannot be carried home, so Dhoni travels 70kms from his house once every four days to get the dose.

The same report stated that before Dhoni, the same Vaidya has treated his parents as well. The vaidya, as per the report, has been treating patients for last 3 decades. He sits in a tarpaulin tent under a tree and Dhoni has been coming to get medicines for his knee pain for the last one month. The spot where he sits is at Katingkela in Lapung police station area. The name of the vaidya is Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar.

What's more interesting is the fact that Bandhan Singh never knew he was treating such a popular figure. He did not know about Dhoni until he saw many young kids gather around his car one day and taking selfies with him. He even did not know that his was treating parents of Dhoni when they used to visit him.

Vaidya said: "Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni’s arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him."

Hopefully, Dhoni will be able to get his knee pain healed soon. He is set to take part in IPL 2023. Dhoni revealed, in CSK's last game in IPL 2022, that he wants to say good bye to the sport forever at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai as the fans deserve it.