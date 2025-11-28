Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI AT MS DHONI HOUSE

MS Dhoni Gives Virat Kohli A Ride Home After Heartwarming Ranchi Reunion - WATCH

Among the notable arrivals was Virat Kohli, making his return to the ODI squad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rishabh Pant arrived shortly after, drawing attention following a tough Test series.
  • As the players gathered in Ranchi, the atmosphere indicated a united effort to move forward.
MS Dhoni Gives Virat Kohli A Ride Home After Heartwarming Ranchi Reunion - WATCHCredits - Twitter

Indian cricketers made their way to MS Dhoni’s Ranchi home as the team readied itself for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The star-studded gathering, a customary event whenever India plays in Dhoni’s city, created a vibrant and upbeat atmosphere, helping the squad shake off the disappointment of the recent Test defeats. Early glimpses showed players focused, motivated, and eager to start the white-ball campaign on a strong note.

Among the notable arrivals was Virat Kohli, making his return to the ODI squad. His presence is expected to bolster the team’s batting stability as India seeks to recover from its challenging Test campaign. The first ODI, scheduled for November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium, provides an opportunity for a fresh start in conditions where India performed well during their previous ODI visit in 2022. With Rohit Sharma also back, the team anticipates regaining leadership balance and direction.

Rishabh Pant arrived shortly after, drawing attention following a tough Test series. Stepping in as stand-in captain during the second Test in Guwahati after Shubman Gill’s neck injury, Pant scored just 49 runs across four innings. His shot selection had been criticized, prompting him to apologise to fans, admitting the team “didn’t play good enough cricket” and vowing to regroup. Returning to the ODI squad, Pant now has the chance to put the Test series behind him. His last ODI appearance was in August 2024, and with Gill unavailable, he could see more responsibility in the middle order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also in attendance, earning an ODI recall after strong domestic performances. His inclusion adds depth to the top order. With both Pant and Gaikwad eager to seize opportunities, the squad presents a balanced mix of experience and youthful energy.

As the players gathered in Ranchi, the atmosphere indicated a united effort to move forward. With a new format, returning senior players, and youngsters hungry to impress, India aims to start the ODI series on a high note and rebuild momentum ahead of a crucial white-ball assignment.

MS - VIRAT DRIVE

What really set social media buzzing was the sight of MS Dhoni personally driving Virat Kohli home after the meetup. A short video of Dhoni behind the wheel, with Kohli sitting beside him and waving to fans packed along the roadside, went viral almost instantly. The moment struck a deep emotional chord, reminding many of the golden years when the duo ruled world cricket together. Supporters hailed it as the “moment of the year,” celebrating the timeless camaraderie between two of India’s biggest icons.

 

Nets Update

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma kicked off an intense training session in Ranchi as preparations ramped up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The duo was seen putting in serious effort in the nets just days before India’s next assignment in the 50-over format. The training camp also featured young prospects Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, reflecting India’s shift in focus following the 0-2 Test series defeat to the Proteas. The upcoming ODIs mark the much-awaited international return of both Kohli and Rohit, who had been rested for the Test campaign.

