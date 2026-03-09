MS Dhoni hails India’s T20 World Cup glory, makes special appeal to 'coach sahab' Gautam Gambhir; Check his viral post

India's historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has sent waves of celebration across the cricketing world, and legendary former captain MS Dhoni has joined the chorus of praise with a rare and heartfelt social media post.

After nearly two years of silence on the platform, Dhoni broke his hiatus and penned a rare, heartfelt, and characteristically witty tribute to the team, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah.

India, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, clinched their third T20 World Cup title - and their second consecutive one - by defeating New Zealand by a commanding 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue posted a mammoth 255/5, powered by explosive batting, before their bowlers, led by Bumrah's match-winning spell, dismantled the Kiwi chase. This victory marked India as the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups in men's cricket, etching their name deeper into the record books.

A Rare 'Thala' Appearance

Dhoni, who was spotted in the stands alongside Rohit Sharma during the final, took to Instagram to acknowledge the "Three-mendous" feat—India becoming the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the crown on home soil.

The Special Request To 'Coach Sahab'

"Coach Sahab, smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys," wrote Dhoni.

'Champion Bowler': High Praise for Bumrah

MS Dhoni also reserved a special, almost speechless, tribute for Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match for his clinical 4/15. In a nod to Bumrah’s undisputed greatness, Dhoni suggested that words are no longer enough to describe the pacer’s impact.

"(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)," which translates to: "It’s better if I don't write anything about Bumrah. CHAMPION BOWLER."

The post resonated deeply with fans, as Dhoni's words captured the essence of India's success: fearless cricket backed by strong leadership from Gambhir and exceptional execution from players like Bumrah.

Tributes poured in from across the cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, but Dhoni's rare appearance online added an extra layer of emotion to the celebrations.