MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces as Irfan Pathan Alleges Favouritism Behind India Exit

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has once again opened old wounds, blaming MS Dhoni for his surprising omission from the national team despite consistent performances. In a candid interview with journalist Vikrant Gupta, Pathan revealed that his India exit was not purely cricketing but may have been influenced by non-cricketing factors. His sharp remarks, laced with indirect digs at Dhoni, have sparked a new wave of debate in Indian cricket circles.

A Career That Promised Much but Faded Too Soon

Pathan, once hailed as the next Kapil Dev, had a dream start to his international career. Known for his deadly in-swingers and ability to swing the ball both ways, he was a match-winner in both Tests and ODIs. His hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 remains etched in Indian cricket history.

However, as the Dhoni era began, Pathan’s role diminished. Despite putting up decent performances, the left-arm seamer found himself repeatedly sidelined. While injuries played a part, Pathan insists that selection decisions under Dhoni were unfair and eventually ended his India career prematurely.

Pathan Recalls 2008 Australia Tour Incident

The Baroda all-rounder specifically pointed to the 2008 Australia series, when media reports claimed Dhoni had remarked that Pathan was not bowling well. Seeking clarity, Pathan approached Dhoni directly.

“I asked him during the series about the comment. Dhoni told me, ‘Everything is going fine, Irfan, nothing is wrong.’ But the same things kept happening repeatedly, and I stopped asking because the Pathans love their dignity,” he said.

This subtle yet telling statement indicated the growing disconnect between the two cricketers.

The Hookah Remark: A Loaded Statement

What has grabbed headlines, however, is Pathan’s veiled remark about “setting up hookah.” Without naming Dhoni directly, Pathan stated:

“Dekhiye, humse naa to room me jaa ke kisi ke liye Hookah set karne ki aadat hain.”

(Look, I don’t have the habit of going to someone’s room and setting up hookah.)

The comment was widely interpreted as a swipe at Dhoni, especially after a viral video in 2024 showed the former India captain enjoying hookah at a private party. Former CSK teammate George Bailey had earlier revealed that Dhoni occasionally smoked hookah as a way to bond with younger players.

Pathan’s remark has reignited speculation that favoritism and off-field bonding may have played a role in team dynamics during Dhoni’s captaincy.

Dhoni’s Mentor Role Speculation and Tiwary’s Dig

Adding more fuel to the controversy, reports suggest that the BCCI is considering Dhoni for a mentor role with Team India. This prompted former cricketer Manoj Tiwary to take a massive dig at Dhoni on social media, hinting at the same alleged bias that Pathan has now underlined.

With IPL 2026 approaching and Dhoni reportedly set to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again, his influence on Indian cricket remains as strong as ever. But controversies like these keep resurfacing, questioning the fairness of his leadership during his captaincy tenure.

Expert Take: A Clash of Styles and Eras

While Pathan’s career decline can partly be attributed to injuries and lack of pace, his latest comments suggest that the captain-player equation with Dhoni never truly clicked. Dhoni, known for his calm yet authoritative leadership, often backed players he trusted long-term. Unfortunately, Pathan did not make the cut in that circle.

The “hookah culture” remark reflects a deeper cultural clash. Pathan has always carried himself with dignity and professionalism, while Dhoni’s informal bonding methods might not have sat well with him.