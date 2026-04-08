MS Dhoni Injury Update: Will CSK’s Thala make comeback against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?
MS Dhoni likely to miss CSK vs DC clash due to injury. Here’s latest return update and what it means for IPL 2026.
- MS Dhoni is unlikely to play CSK’s crucial clash vs Delhi Capitals due to ongoing rehab.
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- CSK’s poor start in IPL 2026 has exposed the tactical void left by Dhoni’s absence.
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- Dhoni’s potential return vs KKR could define CSK’s season turnaround.
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Chennai Super Kings fans may have to wait longer to see MS Dhoni back in action. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to feature against Delhi Capitals on April 11, as he continues recovery from a calf strain. Early reports indicate Dhoni is still not match-fit, with a possible return window around April 18 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, subject to rehab progress. This update is a significant blow for Chennai Super Kings, who are already struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table after three straight losses.
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Why Dhoni’s Absence Is Hurting CSK
Under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have looked unsettled. But the bigger issue is the missing presence of Dhoni, both tactically and psychologically.
Leadership gap: Dhoni’s on-field decision-making remains unmatched in crunch moments
Finishing role: CSK lack a reliable lower-order finisher
Game awareness: Bowling changes and field placements have lacked sharpness
Even at 44, Dhoni’s value goes beyond numbers. His absence is exposing structural weaknesses in the side.
Injury Timeline: What We Know So Far
Dhoni has missed first 3 matches of IPL 2026
Sidelined due to a calf muscle strain
Currently undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai
Reports suggest he is “not near match fitness” yet
Expected recovery time: at least one more week
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed there is no fixed return date, reinforcing uncertainty around his availability.
Will Dhoni Play vs Delhi Capitals?
The short answer: Highly unlikely.
Multiple reports suggest Dhoni will not be risked against Delhi Capitals, especially with CSK already struggling. The team management appears cautious, prioritizing full recovery over an early return.
Given the tight schedule and back-to-back fixtures at Chepauk, rushing Dhoni could worsen the injury, something CSK can ill afford in a long tournament.
Possible Comeback Match: KKR Clash in Focus
If recovery stays on track, Dhoni could return for:
CSK vs KKR – April 18
However, even this is not guaranteed. Sources indicate CSK may take a conservative approach, especially considering Dhoni’s age and injury history.
Additional Setback: Dewald Brevis Injury
CSK’s problems don’t end with Dhoni.
Dewald Brevis is also recovering from a side strain
Head coach Stephen Fleming remains cautiously optimistic about his return
While Brevis could be available sooner, Dhoni’s absence remains the bigger concern.
Bigger Picture: What This Means for CSK’s Season
This isn’t just about one match. It’s about momentum.
CSK finished last in IPL 2025
Now 0 wins in IPL 2026 so far
Key players missing or out of form
Without Dhoni, CSK risk slipping further before they stabilize. Historically, slow starts have hurt even the strongest teams in IPL campaigns.
If Dhoni returns late and CSK continue losing, playoff qualification could become an uphill battle.
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