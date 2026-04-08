MS Dhoni Injury Update: Will CSK’s Thala make comeback against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings fans may have to wait longer to see MS Dhoni back in action. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to feature against Delhi Capitals on April 11, as he continues recovery from a calf strain. Early reports indicate Dhoni is still not match-fit, with a possible return window around April 18 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, subject to rehab progress. This update is a significant blow for Chennai Super Kings, who are already struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table after three straight losses.

Why Dhoni’s Absence Is Hurting CSK

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Under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have looked unsettled. But the bigger issue is the missing presence of Dhoni, both tactically and psychologically.

Leadership gap: Dhoni’s on-field decision-making remains unmatched in crunch moments

Finishing role: CSK lack a reliable lower-order finisher

Game awareness: Bowling changes and field placements have lacked sharpness

Even at 44, Dhoni’s value goes beyond numbers. His absence is exposing structural weaknesses in the side.

Injury Timeline: What We Know So Far

Dhoni has missed first 3 matches of IPL 2026

Sidelined due to a calf muscle strain

Currently undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai

Reports suggest he is “not near match fitness” yet

Expected recovery time: at least one more week

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed there is no fixed return date, reinforcing uncertainty around his availability.

Will Dhoni Play vs Delhi Capitals?

The short answer: Highly unlikely.

Multiple reports suggest Dhoni will not be risked against Delhi Capitals, especially with CSK already struggling. The team management appears cautious, prioritizing full recovery over an early return.

Given the tight schedule and back-to-back fixtures at Chepauk, rushing Dhoni could worsen the injury, something CSK can ill afford in a long tournament.

Possible Comeback Match: KKR Clash in Focus

If recovery stays on track, Dhoni could return for:

CSK vs KKR – April 18

However, even this is not guaranteed. Sources indicate CSK may take a conservative approach, especially considering Dhoni’s age and injury history.

Additional Setback: Dewald Brevis Injury

CSK’s problems don’t end with Dhoni.

Dewald Brevis is also recovering from a side strain

Head coach Stephen Fleming remains cautiously optimistic about his return

While Brevis could be available sooner, Dhoni’s absence remains the bigger concern.

Bigger Picture: What This Means for CSK’s Season

This isn’t just about one match. It’s about momentum.

CSK finished last in IPL 2025

Now 0 wins in IPL 2026 so far

Key players missing or out of form

Without Dhoni, CSK risk slipping further before they stabilize. Historically, slow starts have hurt even the strongest teams in IPL campaigns.

If Dhoni returns late and CSK continue losing, playoff qualification could become an uphill battle.