MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the world, happy Indian cricket got him: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that ex-India skipper is not only one of the best finishers in world cricket but he is a superb batsman too. Ganguly said that Dhoni, who turned 39 on Tuesday (July 7), should bat higher up the order.

It may be recalled that Dhoni made his international debut when Ganguly was the skipper of the Indian cricket team.

During a chat with India Test opener Mayank Agarwal which was shared by BCCI with hashtag #DadaOpensWithMayank, Agarwal asked him: "Your word got Mahi bhai picked in the Indian team and the rest is history. Is that a myth or a reality?"

"That`s true but that`s my job isn`t it. That`s every captain`s job...pick the best and make the best team possible," Ganguly replied.

"You go by your instincts. You go by the faith of that player that he will deliver for you.

"I`m happy that Indian cricket got Mahendra Singh Dhoni because he is unbelievable."

"One of the great finishers in the world, said Agarwal.

"One of the great players in world cricket. Not just a finisher, I think everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order...he batted at No. 3 when I was captain. He got 140 against Pakistan in Vizag..I always believe that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive," Ganguly opined.

"You know the best player in the shorter format has the ability to hit boundaries at will. You look over a period of time, the history of one-day cricket...the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently and M.S. Dhoni was one of them," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian men`s cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wished the former India captain on his 39th birthday.

"Happy b`day Mahi Bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Happy Birthday Youngster! Have an absolute blast Legend," Indian team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

"Inspiration to his Army and Decimation to the Army beyond the Enemy lines. Couldn`t find a better phrase to define @msdhoni, happy birthday Mahi Bhai, have a great day and continue to inspire all of us," Ashwin said.

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Chennai.