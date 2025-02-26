MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings Team For Pre-Season Camp Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former India skipper MS Dhoni landed in Chennai on Wednesday, February 26 to take part in the pre-season camp organised by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025. Dhoni was spotted leaving Chennai airport where he donned a black t-shirt and sunglasses. A lot of security officers escorted him out of the airport.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have already joined the camp this week in Chennai. "Thala Dharisanam (A glimpse of Thala)," wrote CSK while posting the photo.

"I only play a couple of months in a year, but I want to enjoy it the way I started playing, that's something that keeps me going," Dhoni said at a promotional event in Mumbai in February.

"But, of course, for that, I need to put in a lot of hard work for six to eight months because IPL is one of the toughest tournaments. Nobody really cares about how old you are. If you're playing at this level, the level needs to be the same," Dhoni added.

Earlier, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Dhoni was retained by the CSK as an uncapped player for an amount of Rs 4 crore. After failing to qualify to the playoffs in IPL 2024, Dhoni decided to give it a shot once again to his franchise league career.

During the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni took part in all 14 matches for CSK where he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220. He did the wicketkeeping duties also in all the games but then he shifted himself to bat lower down the order.

The Super Kings will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on March 22.

CSK IPL 2025 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).