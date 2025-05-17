MS Dhoni Likely To Continue In IPL 2026, No Signs Of Thala’s Retirement Yet - Reports

IPL 2025: Fans of MS Dhoni, who were bracing for an emotional farewell during the final league games of IPL 2025, might have to wait a little longer to bid adieu to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend. Contrary to speculation surrounding his retirement, franchise insiders suggest that the 43-year-old stalwart is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

While Dhoni has not made any official announcement about his future, sources close to the CSK camp say there has been no indication from the man himself that this season will be his last. Though he mentioned he would take a few months before deciding, many within the franchise feel that the veteran still has unfinished business with the team.

Dhoni’s Role Remains Vital

Despite CSK's underwhelming performance this season, Dhoni’s presence continues to be a stabilizing factor in the dressing room. The team, which won its fifth title in 2023, has struggled to find consistency since, and a young core is still in the process of settling down. In such a scenario, Dhoni’s guidance as a seasoned campaigner especially behind the stumps and as a late-order batter remains crucial.

What also strengthens the argument for Dhoni’s continuation is his improved physical condition. Unlike the last couple of seasons, Dhoni has looked more mobile and fitter in 2025, raising hopes that his body can endure one more year of competitive cricket.

While Dhoni might extend his playing career, he is unlikely to continue as captain. Gaikwad had taken over captaincy duties last season but CSK’s results have been mixed under his stewardship. Despite this, the management appears keen to back him for the future rather than making another leadership change so soon.

The team believes Dhoni’s continued presence in a non-captaincy role will ease the pressure on Gaikwad and help the young squad transition more smoothly.

A Strategic Decision Ahead

The final call on Dhoni’s IPL future is likely to be made during the off-season, but for now, it seems the ‘Thala’ of Chennai may not be done just yet. With CSK entering a rebuilding phase, his experience could be the glue that holds the franchise together for another year.