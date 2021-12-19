MS Dhoni looking sharp in suit at Praful Patel's son's wedding - SEE PICS

Thing with MS Dhoni is that he is rarely seen on screen when he is not playing. After his international retirement, his on-field presence has also decreased as he is seen only during IPL.

Dhoni does not give many TV interviews and is rarely seen in public. He does not also attend many social gatherings so shutterbugs also don't get to click a lot of him.

That has been one reason his fans have turned to Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who has been providing some MS Dhoni moments on her Instagram account for so many years.

Not to forget, Dhoni was very active on social media till 2013 but over the years he reduced his presence online.

On Saturday (December 19), Sakshi shared another photo of Dhoni.

The couple can bee seen posing at what looks like a wedding function of former Civil Aviation minister and current AIFF chief Praful Patel's son.

Dhoni is dressed in a suit and he is looking very good in it. Sakshi shared two photos with fans on Instagram.

Take a look at photos: