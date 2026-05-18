MS Dhoni misses out as CSK win toss, opt to bat first against SRH; check playing XIs & more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

The biggest talking point, however, remained off the field: MS Dhoni once again missed out on selection. Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, yet to feature in a single match this IPL 2026 season due to a lingering calf strain (and a recent thumb niggle), was present at Chepauk but did not make the playing XI.

Fans who packed the stands hoping for a glimpse of 'Thala' in what many speculated could be one of his final appearances at home were left disappointed.



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The Dhoni Speculation Ends

Anticipation had reached a fever pitch in Chennai after MS Dhoni was spotted padded up, taking throwdowns, and clearing the boundary ropes with ease during Sunday's practice session. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had even publicly wagered that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was fit and likely to play.

However, Dhoni - who has sat out the entirety of IPL 2026 due to an early calf injury and team balance considerations - was ultimately not named in the CSK playing XI against SRH due to another injury.

With this being CSK's final regular-season home game of the year, fans are left wondering if they have already seen the last of Dhoni playing in front of the Chepauk faithful.



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Ruturaj Gaikwad On MS Dhoni's Absence

While speaking at the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that MS Dhoni is not 'fit enough' to play this game.

"Looks a dry wicket, no dew around as well so we want to put up a score. Last game also it wasn't the best of wickets to bat on. Anything around 200 should be a good score. We want to start well, assess well and put our best foot forward. We have to respect conditions. Batting first looks good," said Gaikwad.

"[Is MS Dhoni playing?] He is not fit enough to play, but you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one Akeal comes in for Gurjapneet," he added.

What’s At Stake?

For CSK: A win keeps playoff dreams breathing. Another defeat could virtually end their season.

For SRH: Victory would nearly confirm their playoff spot and boost net run rate.

Lineup For CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh

